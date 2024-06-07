Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
2
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

New Chad Daybell mugshot released; AZ man indicted for allegedly shooting his parents l Morning News Brief

By
Published  June 7, 2024 10:04am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
am brief june 7 article

PHOENIX - A new mugshot has been released for the man sentenced to death for the murders of Lori Vallow's two children and his previous wife, a Valley man has been indicted for allegedly shooting his parents, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of June 7.

1. New mugshot for "Doomsday Prophet"

Chad Daybell: New mugshot released for convicted killer
Chad Daybell: New mugshot released for convicted killer

Idaho authorities have released a new mugshot for Chad Daybell, the so-called "Doomsday Prophet," who has been sentenced to death for the murders of his wife's two children and his previous wife.

2. AZ man indicted for attempted murder

Arizona man indicted for attempted murder in shooting of his parents
Arizona man indicted for attempted murder in shooting of his parents

A man accused of shooting his parents last month at their Chandler home has been indicted for attempted murder.

3. Body found near U.S.-Mexico border

Man found dead inside car in canal near Arizona-Mexico border
Man found dead inside car in canal near Arizona-Mexico border

A murder investigation is underway after a man's body was found inside a vehicle in a canal in southwestern Arizona.

4. Trump's face on money?

AZ lawmaker wants to put Trump on $500 bill

5. National Donut Day

National Donut Day deals: How to get free doughnuts at Krispy Kreme, Dunkin'
National Donut Day deals: How to get free doughnuts at Krispy Kreme, Dunkin'

National Donut Day 2024 will bring free sweet treats to anyone who wishes to celebrate.

Today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 6/7/24

Another hot day in the Valley. Temps will slightly cool down this weekend.