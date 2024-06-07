New Chad Daybell mugshot released; AZ man indicted for allegedly shooting his parents l Morning News Brief

article

A new mugshot has been released for the man sentenced to death for the murders of Lori Vallow's two children and his previous wife, a Valley man has been indicted for allegedly shooting his parents, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of June 7.

1. New mugshot for "Doomsday Prophet"

Featured article

2. AZ man indicted for attempted murder

Featured article

3. Body found near U.S.-Mexico border

Featured article

4. Trump's face on money?

5. National Donut Day

Featured article

Today's weather