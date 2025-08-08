Man accused in Zariah Dodd's murder accused of new charges linked to another minor
PHOENIX - Jurrell Davis, 36, was in court Friday night, accused of at least 20 new charges, including sexual misconduct with a minor.
What we know:
Avondale police submitted the case on July 31 in connection with a 17-year-old girl. The teen girl was with him when he was arrested on July 15 on suspicion of gun charges.
Davis is also charged with the murder of 16-year-old Zariah Dodd, the mother of his unborn baby. Police say Davis conspired with Jechri James-Gillett, 18, in Dodd's fatal shooting.
Her body was found at Marivue Park in Phoenix on the morning of July 5.
In Dodd's case, Davis is also charged with two counts of sexual misconduct. Dodd had been living at a group home in Surprise before she ran away on the night of July 4.
She was estimated to be nearly six months pregnant when she died.
Davis is being held on a $1,175,000 cash-only bond.