Zariah Dodd case: Suspect in teen's murder could face new charges linked to another minor

The Brief One of two suspects arrested for Zariah Dodd’s murder could face new charges. Avondale Police are accusing Davis of multiple charges in connection with 17-year-old Aniya Morris. Aniya's mother said she reported Davis to authorities, after he requested explicit images of her daughter.



New details have emerged in the case of a pregnant teen found shot to death at a Phoenix park in July.

One of two suspects arrested for Zariah Dodd’s murder is the father of her unborn baby, and he could be facing new charges linked to another underage girl.

The backstory:

On the night of July 4, Dodd left Sunshine Residential, a group home in Surprise, around 8 p.m. She was reported missing as a runaway to police four hours later. She was found dead with a gunshot wound at Marivue Park in Phoenix around 6 a.m. the next morning.

Phoenix Police say 36-year-old Jurrell Davis and 18-year-old Jechri James-Gillett conspired in Zariah Dodd's murder.

"The investigation established that Davis was the father Zariah’s unborn child," said Phoenix Police Sgt. Rob Scherer.

What We Know Now:

Officials with Avondale Police have confirmed that a case against Davis was submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office on July 31, the day before Phoenix Police announced arrests in connection with Dodd's murder. The Maricopa County Attorney's Office also confirmed to news outlets that this new case has been received.

Avondale Police are accusing Davis of multiple charges, including sexual exploitation of a minor and sexual conduct with a minor. The victim in this case is 17-year-old Aniya Morris. Her mother said she reported Davis to authorities, after he requested explicit images of her daughter. Aniya's mom filed an order of protection against Davis during the summer of 2024.

Aniya is now back home with her mom. She was rescued by police on July 15, after she was found with Davis in north Phoenix. Officers also found a gun in the car. Davis is a felon, and was not supposed to have a gun.

Dig deeper:

Prosecutors say on July 4, Dodd told witnesses at her group home in Surprise that she was going to meet with her baby’s father. She was set for a forensics interview regarding the sexual conduct in the following days.

According to Aniya's mother, Adrianne Morris, the cases are connected. Morris said she received a text from Dodd in May, asking for help in locating Davis.

"I received a message from her. She says ‘Is this Aniya's mother?’ I said, ‘Yes, who is this?’ She said, ‘My name is Zariah. I know of your daughter, and I know Jurrell Davis and I'm trying to see if you can help me,’" Morris recalled. "I said ‘OK, well how do you know him?’ She said ‘I used to date him and I am pregnant right now with his baby.’ And she said, ‘But I'm in DCS care, so I don't think I can get help.’ I said, ‘Sweetie, I used to work for DCS. You can always get help, you have to tell somebody. You have to say something.’ She went on to tell me how he talked to her and would tell her that Aniya was his favorite and she could never be Aniya and all these things."

What's next:

Davis and James-Gillett, are facing two counts of first-degree murder in Dodd's death and the death of her unborn baby. Davis is also accused of sexual misconduct with a minor, because he is the baby's father.

Davis’ criminal history goes back to 2008, when he pleaded guilty to child abuse after getting a 14-year-old girl pregnant. Davis received probation for taking the plea deal.