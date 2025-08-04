Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kofa, Yuma County, Southeast Yuma County, Central La Paz, Gila River Valley, Parker Valley
5
Extreme Heat Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, San Carlos, Southeast Gila County, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Rio Verde/Salt River, Dripping Springs, New River Mesa, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Globe/Miami
Extreme Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Grand Canyon Country, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Superior, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Northwest Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Tonopah Desert, Cave Creek/New River, Central Phoenix, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Gila Bend, West Pinal County, Aguila Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Deer Valley
Extreme Heat Warning
from WED 12:00 PM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Northern Gila County
Extreme Heat Watch
from WED 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Deserts, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave

Zariah Dodd case: Suspect in teen's murder could face new charges linked to another minor

By
Updated  August 4, 2025 8:37pm MST
Investigations
FOX 10 Phoenix
Zariah Dodd murder: Suspect could face new charges

Zariah Dodd murder: Suspect could face new charges

One of the two suspects arrested in connection with the shooting death of a pregnant teen in Phoenix could face new charges related to another underage girl. FOX 10 Investigator Justin Lum has more.

The Brief

    • One of two suspects arrested for Zariah Dodd’s murder could face new charges.
    • Avondale Police are accusing Davis of multiple charges in connection with 17-year-old Aniya Morris.
    • Aniya's mother said she reported Davis to authorities, after he requested explicit images of her daughter.

PHOENIX - New details have emerged in the case of a pregnant teen found shot to death at a Phoenix park in July.

One of two suspects arrested for Zariah Dodd’s murder is the father of her unborn baby, and he could be facing new charges linked to another underage girl.

The backstory:

On the night of July 4, Dodd left Sunshine Residential, a group home in Surprise, around 8 p.m. She was reported missing as a runaway to police four hours later. She was found dead with a gunshot wound at Marivue Park in Phoenix around 6 a.m. the next morning.

Phoenix Police say 36-year-old Jurrell Davis and 18-year-old Jechri James-Gillett conspired in Zariah Dodd's murder. 

"The investigation established that Davis was the father Zariah’s unborn child," said Phoenix Police Sgt. Rob Scherer.

What We Know Now:

Officials with Avondale Police have confirmed that a case against Davis was submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office on July 31, the day before Phoenix Police announced arrests in connection with Dodd's murder. The Maricopa County Attorney's Office also confirmed to news outlets that this new case has been received.

Avondale Police are accusing Davis of multiple charges, including sexual exploitation of a minor and sexual conduct with a minor. The victim in this case is 17-year-old Aniya Morris. Her mother said she reported Davis to authorities, after he requested explicit images of her daughter. Aniya's mom filed an order of protection against Davis during the summer of 2024.

Aniya is now back home with her mom. She was rescued by police on July 15, after she was found with Davis in north Phoenix. Officers also found a gun in the car. Davis is a felon, and was not supposed to have a gun.

Dig deeper:

Prosecutors say on July 4, Dodd told witnesses at her group home in Surprise that she was going to meet with her baby’s father. She was set for a forensics interview regarding the sexual conduct in the following days.

According to Aniya's mother, Adrianne Morris, the cases are connected. Morris said she received a text from Dodd in May, asking for help in locating Davis.

"I received a message from her. She says ‘Is this Aniya's mother?’ I said, ‘Yes, who is this?’ She said, ‘My name is Zariah. I know of your daughter, and I know Jurrell Davis and I'm trying to see if you can help me,’" Morris recalled. "I said ‘OK, well how do you know him?’ She said ‘I used to date him and I am pregnant right now with his baby.’ And she said, ‘But I'm in DCS care, so I don't think I can get help.’ I said, ‘Sweetie, I used to work for DCS. You can always get help, you have to tell somebody. You have to say something.’ She went on to tell me how he talked to her and would tell her that Aniya was his favorite and she could never be Aniya and all these things."

What's next:

Davis and James-Gillett, are facing two counts of first-degree murder in Dodd's death and the death of her unborn baby. Davis is also accused of sexual misconduct with a minor, because he is the baby's father.

Davis’ criminal history goes back to 2008, when he pleaded guilty to child abuse after getting a 14-year-old girl pregnant. Davis received probation for taking the plea deal.

The Source

  • Information for this article was gathered by FOX 10 Investigator Justin Lum.

InvestigationsCrime and Public SafetyPhoenixSurpriseNews