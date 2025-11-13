New details in Avondale teen's murder; Allison Feldman trial latest | Nightly Roundup

article

Court documents reveal new details surrounding the shooting death of a West Valley teenage girl; DNA links man to his cousin's murder; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, November 13, 2025.

1. New details in Avondale teen's shooting death

Court documents are revealing new details on a shooting that left 17-year-old Rhiana Kemplin (pictured) dead.

When police arrived at the home, Kemplin was found laying on the bed in her bedroom. "It appeared that Victim had been asleep in her bed when she was shot," read a portion of the court documents.

2. Latest on the Allison Feldman murder trial

The trial for a man who is accused of killing a Phoenix area woman over a decade ago entered its second day today.

At one point during the proceedings on Thursday, a Scottsdale Police detective testified on his interaction with Feldman's boyfriend at the scene. Feldman was found dead by her boyfriend.

3.DNA links man to his cousin's murder

Months after a man was found dead in the front yard of his home, the suspect has been arrested.

Police identified the suspect as Nathan Sobarzo. Investigators said he was linked by DNA results to the death of 53-year-old Sean Hernandez, and was arrested following a brief release from jail on unrelated allegations.

4. AT&T data breach settlement: How to file

Consumers are entitled to some cash stemming from AT&T’s data breach settlement, but those impacted have a little over a month to claim their money.

"We have agreed to this settlement to avoid the expense and uncertainty of protracted litigation," AT&T said in a statement, adding that the company remains "committed to protecting our customers’ data and ensuring their continued trust in us."

5. Tempe microburst impact still being felt by some

It has been a month since a microburst tore through the City of Tempe, and some residents are still grappling with the powerful storm's aftermath.

A woman we spoke with said aid from the Red Cross has run out.

"I have my room until tomorrow," Desiree Blackburn said. "And then after that, I have to figure out what to do again, because it's going to be another week that I don't have a home and that I haven't had pay."

