New movies in 2024: Prequels, sequels pave way for another blockbuster year

Hard Freeze Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Cave Creek/New River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Hard Freeze Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 10:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Hard Freeze Warning
from MON 1:00 AM MST until MON 9:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Cave Creek/New River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 12:00 AM MST, White Mountains, Black Mesa Area
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 6:00 AM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Winter Storm Warning
until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County
Hard Freeze Warning
from SUN 8:00 PM MST until TUE 9:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts
Winter Weather Advisory
until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Freeze Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 AM MST, Kofa, Southeast Yuma County, Northwest Valley, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Winter Weather Advisory
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Wind Advisory
until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Freeze Warning
from MON 1:00 AM MST until MON 9:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Freeze Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 10:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument
Wind Advisory
until MON 4:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Winter Weather Advisory
until MON 12:00 AM MST, Chinle Valley, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Winter Weather Advisory
until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Freeze Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Special Weather Statement
until SUN 5:15 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa

New movies in 2024: Prequels, sequels pave way for another blockbuster year

By FOX TV Digital Team
Published 
Entertainment
Big movies coming in 2024

2024 will be a big year for movies. LiveNOW from FOX breaks down what to expect.

After a wildly successful year at the box office in 2023, Hollywood is gearing up for another blockbuster lineup of movies hitting the big screen in 2024. 

Ralphie Aversa, entertainment reporter and host of USA Today’s "Entertain This!", sat down with LiveNow from FOX to discuss the hottest movies coming to the big screen this year. 

Here’s his list. 

New movies in 2024

Lift: F. Gary Gray directs this action film starring Kevin Hart, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Vincent D'Onofrio, a crew of thieves attempting to steal $500 million in gold from a vault on a plane, 40,000 feet in the air. (theaters and Netflix, Jan. 12, 2024)

Mufasa: The Lion King: A prequel to the hit Disney animated movie in which Simba, "having become king of the Pride Lands, is determined for his cub to follow in his paw prints while the origins of his late father Mufasa are explored," IMDB says. (theaters, December 2024)

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F: Eddie Murphy reprises his role as the titular Detective Axel Foley in the fourth installment of the popular action-comedy Beverly Hills Cop franchise. (Netflix, summer 2024)

Wicked: Ariana Grande starts in the first of a two-part feature film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical. (theaters, November 2024)

Dune, Part Two:  The followup to Denis Villeneuve's 2021 science-fiction hit. The starry cast includes Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Javier Bardem, Stellan Skarsgård, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh and Léa Seydoux. (theaters, March 2024)

Mad Max: Furiosa: This highly anticipated prequel comes nine years after the last movie of the franchise, Mad Max: Fury Road. It explores the origins of Charlize Theron's character and her alliance with Max. (theaters, May 2024)

Beetlejuice 2: Michael Keaton returns as Beetlejuice in another highly anticipated sequel, with Winona Ryder returning as Lydia Daetz. Catherine O’Hara, who played Delia Deetz in the original, will also return. "Wednesday" star Jenna Ortega joins the cast as the daughter of Lydia Daetz. Other new cast members include Willem Dafoe, Monica Bellucci and Justin Theroux. (theaters, September 2024)