New River pastor murder: Community relieved after suspect's arrest, but questions remain

The Brief The relief is palpable in New River after a major break in the murder of beloved Pastor Bill Schonemann It's what they don't know that still has people on edge. Schonemann was found dead inside his home on April 28.



The community of New River is reeling. A suspect was named in the heinous murder of local Pastor Bill Schonemann of New River Bible Church.

The owner of El Pizzaria Sports Bar and Grill, Michelle Thompson, says she saw the suspect come into her restaurant on a Friday or Saturday night before the murder.

But he didn't seem to frequent any other areas, as many others in town had never seen his face or heard his name before.

What they're saying:

The relief is palpable after a major break in the murder of Pastor William "Bill" Schonemann.

"It's very, very much a relief," said Gary Johnson.

"Thank heavens!" exclaimed Dorothy.

"I'm glad they caught him," said Raquel Calderon.

What we know:

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office finally released the name of the man they say is responsible: 51-year-old Adam Christopher Sheafe.

William Schonemann & Adam Sheafe

"We had all reflected on the fact that we had seen him in here at least once or twice," said Thompson.

Thompson recognized Sheafe's face and tattoo and says he didn't cause any issues.

"Nope, not at all. He kind of kept to himself."

Many others in town don't know Sheafe.

"No idea whatsoever. I even tried to ask around for people I know in the area, and no one has recognized that face, that name – anything whatsoever," said Calderon.

But they've felt the uncertainty and fear following a crime that sent shock waves across their small community.

The backstory:

In late April, Schonemann was found dead in his home off Calgary Road.

Sources tell FOX 10 his arms were stretched out, and his hands were pinned to the wall.

MCSO says the murder was religious in nature, and that there were a number of future victims planned.

Investigators say Sheafe was planning to strike again before he was arrested in Sedona near a trailhead by the town's iconic Chapel of the Cross.

Sheafe was booked for unrelated crimes, but investigators say items in his stolen truck linked him to the homicide.

What we don't know:

Why Pastor Bill was targeted remains unknown.

"That's beyond me. That anyone can be that evil, hateful, or anything within themselves is scary," said Calderon.

Local perspective:

Calderon says Pastor Bill was known for helping those who needed help, like herself.

"He was truly everything they said about him. I mean, I know people usually say ‘oh, he was great.’ No. This man was genuinely an angel among us. He was the kindest soul. I lived out of my car when I first came here, and they had this home available, and they offered it to me, so I could get my daughter living with me. I’ve been able to get back on my feet, get a good job, all these things – and Pastor Bill helped make that happen. He was truly an amazing man," said Raquel Calderon.

Many in New River hoped Bill's kind heart wasn't taken advantage of leading to his death.

What's next:

MCSO says more information about the murder is expected in the future.