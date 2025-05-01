Disturbing details revealed in New River pastor's homicide case

The Brief Multiple sources are confirming details about the homicide of a New River pastor on April 28. We want to warn you that the new revelations are disturbing to read.



We have new details about the murder of a New River pastor.

Law enforcement has been tight-lipped since the initial call on Monday, April 28, but the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office confirms the death of the pastor, Bill Shonemann, was a homicide.

He was found dead inside his home near 13th Avenue and Circle Mountain Road around 7:30 p.m.

Multiple sources are confirming to FOX 10 how he was found, and we want to warn you that these details are disturbing.

What we know:

Multiple sources say he was found on the bed with his arms spread out and hands pinned to the wall. He also appeared to have significant injuries.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office isn't saying much, and will not confirm if a suspect is in custody, or reveal any official cause of death or a motive.

It only says there are unique, specific circumstances to the case.

Investigators are saying, however, that there is no threat to the community.

What they're saying:

In the meantime, the community is reflecting on how Bill lived his life, instead of how he died.

Mike Anders lived next to Bill for 12 years, and he says all the neighbors are at a loss for words.

He says Bill was friendly, always waving at others, wanting to talk, and had a passion for building trucks.

William Schonemann, who is a known pastor at New River Bible Chapel, was found dead on April 28, (KSAZ-TV; Randall Schonemann)

That’s why when the 76-year-old pastor at New River Bible was found murdered in his Calvary Road home on Monday night, it hit the community hard.

Without much information, some people in the small community are on edge.

"I mean, we locked our doors last night. It’s just something that we are just not used to doing. Everybody is just, until we know what’s going on, we don’t know if it was a family member, or, we don’t know what, who could do this to him," Anders said.

Neighbors and friends are adamant that they know of no one who would want to hurt their sweet, kind pastor.

What's next:

FOX 10 is told Bill's autopsy is scheduled for May 2.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this case should call the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office at 602-876-TIPS (8477).