New River pastor's murder: Investigators detail suspect's criminal history

More than a month later, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office publicly named the suspect accused of murdering New River pastor William Schonemann.

The pastor, remembered as Pastor Bill, was found dead inside his New River home on April 28. He was the pastor at New River Bible Church.

Sources tell FOX 10 Schonemann was found with his arms stretched out with his hands pinned to the wall.

What we know:

Court records show that the suspect, 51-year-old Adam Sheafe, had a criminal record spanning the state. He's had run-ins with authorities in Tucson, the High Country, and now, in New River for his alleged role in the pastor's murder.

After a long and exhausting search across the rugged Verde Valley terrain, Sedona Police arrested Sheafe on April 30, on unrelated charges.

Adam Sheafe

He's accused of committing two burglaries in Sedona, including another one in the same area the day before. He’s accused of burglary, trespassing, aggravated assault and resisting arrest.

Investigators also say Sheafe was driving a vehicle that was stolen out of Cave Creek.

Oro Valley Police say Shaefe was arrested for domestic violence in 2013. In past news reports, a female victim accused him of kidnapping and choking her.

Shaefe also spent time in federal prison for bank fraud and aggravated identity theft back in 2018. The district court of Tucson confirmed to FOX 10 that he served 51 months before he was released.

"He has an extensive criminal record in another state, and here," MCSO said.

We were not told what other state he has an extensive criminal history in.

Dig deeper:

A surveillance video captured on a Sedona property shows a man in a blue shirt walking into a garage. The man, suspected to be Sheafe, was spotted outside near the pool that was under construction.

His prominent neck tattoo is on full display.

The homeowner gave FOX 10 footage of the suspected burglary, along with videos showing officers in SWAT gear outside his home on April 30.

What's next:

"The information we have indicates the motive was religious in nature and there were a number of future victims planned, some in Arizona and he had taken action in furtherance of those crimes. We have been in contact with those additional victims, and we are investigating or assisting with those incidents as well," MCSO said.

MCSO says it will submit charges to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for a grand jury to formally indict him.

