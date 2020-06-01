New video shows Tampa looters shattering gas station's doors as smoke pours from Champs Sports

The city of Tampa and Hillsborough County continue assessing the damage done during protests and looting Saturday night while putting measures in place to prevent further destruction.

New video recorded Saturday in North Tampa shows a crowd trying to break into the Race Trak gas station along East Fowler Avenue, not long before a nearby business, Champs Sports, begins to burn out of control.

Dozens of people gathered around as several men used crowbars and their bare hands to shatter the glass doors of the convenience store. One man's hands appear bloody after he punches the door several times.

After they break through the doors, the crowd runs into the business. Several of the looters could be seen wearing medical-type masks; a reminder of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Nearby, a fire was set at Champs Sports, sending huge plumes of smoke into the sky.

The protests in Tampa coincide with demonstrations around the country after the death of George Floyd while being taken into custody by Minneapolis police.

Saturday's protests in Tampa forced the closure of streets near the University of South Florida and then outside Busch Gardens Saturday afternoon and the unrest continued overnight. Two Hillsborough County sheriff's deputies suffered minor injuries, the sheriff's office said.

In addition to the Champs Sports, a Mobil station was also burned. Looters also targeted an AT&T store, a jewelry store, and a CVS.

Governor Ron DeSantis even activated the Florida National Guard in response to the violence.

Dozens of suspects ended up being arrested, charged with burglary and grand theft. Most of the suspects live in Tampa; the rest were from nearby communities.

In court Monday, prosecutors asked for double the bond for each defendant in hopes that they stay locked up for a while, while the judge trailed against violence that "had nothing to do" with Floyd's death.

Meanwhile, a curfew put in place for Tampa on Sunday led to a relatively quiet Sunday night. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor extended the curfew Monday in hopes the worst was over in her city.