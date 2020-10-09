New video shows weapons exchange between suspects in ambush involving a DPS detective

New footage released by the Arizona Department of Public Safety shows two suspects linked to a trooper-involved shooting.

The incident happened on Sept. 17, when DPS officials say the suspects drove up to troopers while a teen sitting in the passenger's seat attempted to shoot them with an assault rifle.

The suspects reportedly targeted the detectives and fired first. The detectives happened to be in the area to provide support for other troopers who were conducting a separate investigation.

The 17-year-old suspected shooter, identified as Luis German Espinoza Acuña, used an AK-47 to open fire, in what officials called at the time an ambush.

"He began to shoot at our trooper as he exited his vehicle," said DPS Director Col. Heston Silbert in September.

The detective, officials say, was able to dodge the bullets, and return the fire.

"Had the trooper not had the wherewithal and the ability to quickly exit his vehicle and engage the suspect, undoubtedly, he would have been shot or killed," said Col. Silbert at the time.

Acuña was arrested in September, but authorities are still searching for the suspected driver. At the time, a Blue Alert was issued to residents across the Valley as troopers search for the driver.

New video reveals alleged weapon exchange

The video, revealed on Oct. 9, reveals the alleged weapon exchange between two suspects. It also shows multiple angles of Acuña stepping out of a silver Infiniti and shoot at a detective in an unmarked car.

In the video, the detective can be seen firing back as Acuña drops the weapon. Moments later, he stumbles to the ground and surrenders in front of a home near 37th Avenue and Portland.

Just half a mile away, near 35th Avenue and Roosevelt, 30 minutes before the shootout, surveillance video from an auto glass shop shows the suspected driver meet with Acuña, who DPS officials say drove a red sedan. Investigators believe Acuña handed the unidentified suspect what is the presumed weapon used in the shooting.

Four minutes later, DPS officials say the suspect gave Acuña a silver pistol, before Acuña hands it back and the other suspect checks the chamber. Acuna allegedly wraps the weapon in a shirt.

Both suspects put the weapons in the Infiniti before getting back in the red car to talk. Then, multiple individuals meet with the suspects.

Diane Ngalula, who lives right next to the shop with her family, was shocked at the weapons seen on video

"To see people that are out here using it, it could have hurt anybody at that time," said Ngalula. "Anybody could be walking. I see people walking with their bikes, kids playing around, and it could have shot anybody."

DPS officials say the suspect vehicle is believed to be a 2008-2013 Infiniti sedan with an unknown permanent license plate. Meanwhile, Acuña is accused of several offenses, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, and drug possession. Acuña could be tried as an adult.

Pinal County prosecutors are deciding whether Acuña will be tried as an adult, since the DPS detective involved in the shooting is married to one of the prosecutors with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

Anyone with information on Acuña's alleged accomplice or the suspect vehicle should call 911.