New wildfire near Sedona; Phoenix PD chief addresses immigration enforcement concerns | Nightly Roundup

New wildfire affecting some residents near Sedona; medical journal claims ChatGPT advice landed man in the hospital; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, August 13, 2025.

1. New wildfire affecting residents near Sedona

What we know:

Some residents in the Village of Oak Creek are asked to be ready to evacuate due to the Woods Fire.

Big picture view:

The fire was first reported at around 12:20 p.m. on Aug. 13, and officials with the Coconino National Forest say people should avoid the area of the fire in order to "provide for firefighter and public safety."

2. New arrests in deadly East Valley shooting

What we know:

Tempe Police say they have arrested two more people in connection with a shooting that killed a 17-year-old.

The backstory:

The incident, according to our previous report, happened in the area of Loop 202 and Scottsdale Road. Police have already arrested a 19-year-old for his alleged role in the incident.

3. ChatGPT advice reportedly sent man to the hospital

(Photo Illustration by Algi Febri Sugita/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

What we know:

A man who used ChatGPT for dietary advice ended up poisoning himself — and wound up in the hospital.

Dig deeper:

According to a case study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, the 60-year-old, who was not identified, was looking to eliminate table salt from his diet for health reasons, and used ChatGPT to get replacement suggestions.

4. Crash involving bleach-carrying truck sends driver to the hospital

What we know:

Officials with MCSO say a driver was taken to the hospital, after they crashed into a tanker truck that was carrying bleach.

Dig deeper:

The crash, which happened in the area of Wintersburg and Buckeye Roads, prompted a HAZMAT situation.

5. New Phoenix Police Chief addresses immigration enforcement concerns

What we know:

New Phoenix Police Chief Matt Giordano (pictured on left) answered questions over immigration enforcement during a news conference, as immigration activists claim the Phoenix Police Department is working with the Department of Homeland Security and assisting ICE agents as they conduct immigration enforcement.

The other side:

"Phoenix PD should be focusing on actual policing and protecting the community," said Vets Forward Executive Director Ricardo Reyes. "I hope that this chief will actually follow the wishes of the Phoenix City Council, the wishes of the community as a whole, that Phoenix PD should be concentrating on protecting people, and not helping ICE in any way."

A look at your weather for tomorrow

