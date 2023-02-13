New York man planning vacation to Sydney, Australia accidently books flight to Sidney, Montana

Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Dripping Springs
High Wind Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
High Wind Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until WED 6:00 AM MST, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 6:00 AM MST until WED 6:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 5:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 2:00 AM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 2:00 AM MST, Superior, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, San Carlos, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Southeast Yuma County, Gila Bend, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 5:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until WED 2:00 AM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells
Winter Weather Advisory
until MON 11:00 PM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 6:00 AM MST until WED 6:00 AM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 5:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts
Wind Advisory
from TUE 7:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

New York man planning vacation to Sydney, Australia accidently books flight to Sidney, Montana

By Austin Williams
Published 
Offbeat & Unusual
FOX 10 Phoenix

Man looking forward to Sydney, Australia vacation accidently books flight to Sidney, Monana

A New York man’s planned trip to Sydney, Australia, was delayed in late January when he accidentally booked a flight to Sidney, Montana.

Kingsley Burnett, a New York resident, like most travelers was likely looking forward to his planned trip to Sydney, Australia. However, when his trip was delayed in late January, he accidentally booked a flight to Sidney, Montana instead. 

Burnett, originally from Jamaica, shared photos of his unplanned and extremely unexpected journey to the "Treasure State."

Burnett told Storyful that after departing New York's La Guardia airport on Jan. 26, he landed in Billings, Montana, Burnett didn't think much of it because that airport was a common location for travelers to connect to Sidney, Montana, just a few hundred miles east of Billings. The only problem is he was off by one letter. 

"I had to find out for myself that Billings, Montana, would only take me to Sidney, Montana, where there are no kangaroos waiting to welcome Mr Burnett," he lamented.

According to the New York Post, Burnett realized he wasn't going to Sydney when he saw the size of his plane. 

"I saw the little plane with like nine passengers and wondered, "‘how is that going to get me to Australia?’" Burnett said.

Burnett said he was planning on taking a cruise from Sydney harbor. 

"My story in a bottle ended with Carol Castellano at the American Airlines counter as she tried to send me to the correct place – unfortunately that turned out to be back to NYC after a night out in Billings. Thanks Carol," Burnett told Storyful.

Burnett told Storyful he rescheduled his trip to Sydney, Australia, for June 13.

Storyful contributed to this story. 