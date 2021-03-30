Newlywed Florida deputies pause wedding photos to help man hit by car

A bride and groom are being praised for their "dedicated service" after they paused their wedding photos to help a man who had been hit by a car.

Detention Deputy Taylor Rafferty and her husband Deputy Chris Rafferty are law enforcement officers with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) in Florida. On Monday, the sheriff’s office praised the couple and their wedding party -- who are also law enforcement officers -- for helping the man during the Raffertys’ December wedding in Ocala, Florida.

"When you choose a career in law enforcement, you choose to never truly be off duty because anything can happen at any moment," the MCSO wrote, in part, on Facebook. "Unfortunately, danger and tragedy don’t take breaks, so even on your days off a law enforcement officer’s duty is to protect and serve."

Though the couple "expected a typical wedding day," the Raffertys ended up fulfilling their duty during their wedding.

"While taking photos of the bride, groom, and the wedding party, a man was struck by a car on the square in Downtown Ocala," the MCSO wrote. "The entire wedding party -- fully dressed in wedding attire -- responded and rendered aid to the man who had been injured."

According to the Facebook post, one of the bridesmaids held the man’s head while the bride, Taylor Rafferty, directed traffic.

"Fortunately, the man was not severely injured and after he was transported by medics, the events of the wedding proceeded!" the MCSO wrote.

"Our greatest admiration goes out to the Raffertys and every member of their wedding party, who without a second thought took action to assist everyone involved in this incident," the MCSO added. "Thank you for dedicated service to our community in every way you know how!"

