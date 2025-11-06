Rep.-elect Adelita Grijalva: Sens. Gallego, Kelly demand her swearing in

article

The Brief Arizona Sens. Ruben Gallego and Mark Kelly addressed the Senate floor, demanding the swearing-in of Rep.-elect Adelita Grijalva (D-Ariz.), who has been denied representation for her district for more than 40 days since her election. The senators blamed House Speaker Mike Johnson for the unprecedented delay, which they claim is intended to prevent Grijalva from providing the final signature needed on a petition to force the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files.



Arizona Sens. Ruben Gallego and Mark Kelly addressed the Senate floor on Thursday, Nov. 6, urging them to pass their resolution demanding that Rep.-elect Adelita Grijalva (D-Ariz.) be sworn into office.

However, Republican Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming blocked the move.

READ MORE: Arizona AG, Representative-elect Adelita Grijalva sue over delay of swearing in

What they're saying:

"I rise today on behalf of my good friend and the duly elected Member of Congress for Arizona’s 7th Congressional District, Adelita Grijalva," Sen. Gallego said. "It has now been 44 days since the people of Southern Arizona voted overwhelmingly to send Adelita to Congress. Yet still, her seat sits vacant.

Grijalva, a Democrat, was elected on Sept. 23 in a special election to fill her late father's seat to represent Arizona's 7th Congressional District.

"Since the passing of her father in March, the people of Southern Arizona have had no one to speak for them in Washington. Now, for 44 days, the people of Southern Arizona have been denied representation," Sen. Gallego said.

He notes this is the longest period in history that a Representative has gone without being sworn in, and blames Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson.

The Epstein files

According to the Associated Press, GOP Congressman Thomas Massie of Kentucky has been gathering signatures on a petition to trigger a vote on a bill that would force the release of federal files on Jeffrey Epstein, and is just one name away from succeeding. Grijalva has said she will sign the petition once she takes office.

"He knows that as soon as Adelita is sworn in, she’ll be the final signature needed on a petition to release the Epstein files. So, instead of letting that happen, Speaker Johnson has kept the House on an extended vacation, falsely claiming that he can’t swear in Representative Grijalva while the House is out of session," Sen. Gallego remarked.

The AP reports Johnson previously said Grijalva will be sworn in upon the House's return to session. He attributed the delay to the government shutdown and dismissed the lawsuit by Arizona Attorney General Mayes, called the lawsuit "patently absurd," criticized Mayes for filing it, and told her, "Good luck with that."

Related article

'We've seen an increase in calls and case work'

Sen. Kelly said he, his wife Gabby Giffords, and his daughter don't have a voice in the House of Reps because of the delay.

"My office, we've seen an increase in calls and case work from the district because they don't have a Congressional office that they can turn to. Mr. President, this is unprecedented," Sen. Kelly said.

He calls out Johnson's reasons why Grijalva hasn't been sworn in.

"He has said that he swore in two Republican Representatives from Florida because it was a special circumstance. Their family was here. Well, Adelita Grijalva can get her family here on a moment's notice. He also said, on another occasion, that she deserves the pomp and circumstance of the way they normally swear people in. Well, I've spoke to her about that. She does not care about pomp and circumstance," Sen. Kelly said.