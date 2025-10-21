Arizona AG, Representative-elect Adelita Grijalva sue over delay of swearing in

article

The Brief Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes and Representative-elect Adelita Grijalva filed a lawsuit against the U.S. House of Representatives, aiming to compel Speaker Mike Johnson to swear in Grijalva, who was elected on Sept. 23. Mayes and Grijalva argue that Speaker Johnson is "actively stripping the people of Arizona" of their representation by repeatedly changing the requirements for Grijalva's oath, shifting the timeline from waiting for official results to waiting for the government to reopen. Senator Ruben Gallego suggested that Speaker Johnson is delaying Grijalva's swearing-in to block the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, noting that Grijalva's vote is the final one needed in the House to compel the Justice Department to release the documents.



What we know:

Adelita Grijalva was elected on Sept. 23 to represent Arizona's 7th District, the seat previously held by her late father, U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva. She will serve the remaining 15 months of his term.

"Speaker Mike Johnson is actively stripping the people of Arizona of one of their seats in Congress and disenfranchising the voters of Arizona’s seventh Congressional district in the process," Attorney General Kris Mayes said on Oct. 21. "By blocking Adelita Grijalva from taking her rightful oath of office, he is subjecting Arizona’s seventh Congressional district to taxation without representation. I will not allow Arizonans to be silenced or treated as second-class citizens in their own democracy."

The timeline for swearing in Adelita has changed three times. Speaker Johnson's reasons have progressed from waiting for official results to waiting for Congress to be back in session, and now, to waiting for the government to reopen.

Grijalva's statement

"Speaker Johnson’s obstruction has gone far beyond petty partisan politics – it’s an unlawful breach of our Constitution and the democratic process. The voters of Southern Arizona made their choice, yet for four weeks, he has refused to seat a duly elected Member of Congress – denying Southern Arizona its constitutional representation," Representative-elect Adelita Grijalva said. "I’m proud to join Attorney General Mayes in standing up for the more than 800,000 Arizonans who have been stripped of their voice in Congress. Speaker Johnson cannot continue to disenfranchise an entire district and suppress their representation to shield this administration from accountability and block justice for the Epstein survivors."

A copy of the complaint is available here.

Click here to view the lawsuit.

Dig deeper:

Senator Ruben Gallego commented on the lawsuit via X, directly linking Speaker Johnson's obstruction to the delayed release of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Gallego said, "@AZAGMayes isn’t playing around. She just filed a lawsuit against pedo protector Mike! Maybe now he’ll stop covering for predators and start giving the people of AZ-07 a voice in Congress."

The controversy stems from the fact that Grijalva’s swearing-in would provide the House of Representatives with the necessary final vote to compel the Justice Department to release its complete files on Jeffrey Epstein.