Nic Kerdiles, former Anaheim Ducks player, dead at 29

Nic Kerdiles, who played in three games for the Anaheim Ducks from 2016 to 2018 and was the first player from Orange County to play for the team, was killed in a motorcycle accident Saturday morning in Nashville, Tennessee.

Nashville police told local reporters that Kerdiles ran through a stop sign in a residential area while on his Indian Motorcycle at around 3:30 a.m. and slammed into the driver's side of a BMW.

CLEVELAND, OH - MARCH 25: San Diego Gulls left wing Nic Kerdiles (17) on the ice during the second period of the American Hockey League game between the San Diego Gulls and Cleveland Monsters on March 25, 2018, at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, OH

"We're heartbroken to hear the news about Nic Kerdiles, who died in a motorcycle accident this morning," the Ducks posted on X. "An Irvine native, Nic became the first player from Orange County to play for the Ducks, in 2017. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to his family and loved ones."

Kerdiles, 29, was selected by the Ducks in the second round of the 2012 NHL draft, the 36th overall selection. He was also previously engaged to Savannah Chrisley, and was featured on the family's reality TV show "Chrisley Knows Best."