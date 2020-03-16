Nickelodeon Universe to close Wednesday for all of March due to COVID-19

article

Nickelodeon Universe at the Mall of America will close Wednesday until the end of the month, the mall announced Monday.

The Mall of America said it expected many visitors in the coming weeks who were scheduled to arrive in Bloomington for spring break vacation. It says the decision will impact not only the theme park, but also the other tenants of the mall, nearby hotels and mall employees.

Some retailers at the Mall of America have instituted limited hours or closures amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We are giving all tenants the flexibility to do what is right for their business at this challenging time,” the mall said in a release.