Neighbors of woman shot and killed by her son remember her fondly as an artist and entertainer

By
Published  April 17, 2025 9:41pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
Woman shot by son was beloved by neighbors

Neighbors describe 74-year-old Sue Morse as a talented, entertaining neighbor who was mourning the loss of her husband before her 51-year-old son shot and killed her. FOX 10's Lindsey Ragas has more.

    • Neighbors of a 74-year-old woman who was shot and killed by her 51-year-old son say they will remember her as an entertainer.
    • Sue Morse, neighbors say, was an internationally known Raku artist.
    • Neighbors say they bonded with her over the last year after her husband passed away.

PHOENIX - Police say a woman was shot and killed by her son in Phoenix

It happened on April 16 near 13th Avenue and McDowell Road.

Neighbors say she was an artist and a staple of their community. 

Now that the scene has cleared, her next-door neighbor, Regina Elvove, says they were friends for more than 20 years.  

She describes 74-year-old Susan Morse's personality best.

"She was just a unique individual. She was very artistic, very creative. She and her husband were internationally known Raku artists. She loved to cook and to entertain," said Elvove.

Morse was a well-known artist, a mother, and a great neighbor.

Neighbors say Sue's late husband passed away about a year ago and her son, 51-year-old Aaron Morse, moved in.

According to court documents, Aaron called 911 and told police he had an argument with his mom and used a pistol to shoot her.

Neighbors knew little about Sue's relationship with her son, but bonded with her during holidays, birthdays, and anniversaries. 

"We used to get together for girls nights, and we would play games and eat little treats and do stuff like that," said another neighbor, Lauren Russell. 

"We didn't start having girls night until last year. Her husband passed away last year, so she's been through a lot this past year. She liked to play dominoes. So we play dominoes," said Elvove.

Sue's neighbors are thankful they have some of her art that was gifted to them in the past, to always remember her by as they process this tragic loss. 

"Confused, upset, obviously. Yeah. Just still trying to process everything," said Elvove.  

"Mr. Morse allegedly confessed to shooting the victim in the head. The victim succumbed to her injuries. Mr. Morse has a longstanding history of alcoholism," court officials said at his initial appearance on April 17.

Aaron Morse was charged with second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence, both felonies. 

His bail is set at $500,000 dollars, cash only.

  • Information for this story was gathered through court documents and proceedings and interviews with neighbors of the victim.

Crime and Public SafetyPhoenixNews