Arrest made inside Charlie Kirk memorial venue, multiple shot at NH country club | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From an arrest at State Farm Stadium ahead of the Charlie Kirk memorial service, to a shooting at a New Hampshire country club, here are your top stories for Saturday, September 20, 2025.
1. Armed man inside Kirk memorial venue arrested
An armed man who allegedly impersonated himself as a member of law enforcement at State Farm Stadium, the site where a memorial service for Charlie Kirk will be held on Sunday, was arrested.
2. Shooting at country club in New Hampshire leaves several injured
A shooting at a country club left multiple gunshot victims, police in New Hampshire said Saturday night.
3. Highway crash near Wickenburg leaves 3 dead
Three people are dead, and three others were hospitalized following a crash on Saturday along U.S. Highway 93 near Wickenburg.
4. How to watch Charlie Kirk's funeral service
The funeral will begin at 11 a.m. local time.
5. Flagstaff officer involved in deadly crash
A Flagstaff police officer was involved in a fatal two-vehicle collision on East Butler Avenue on Sept. 20.
Weekend weather outlook
A weak weather system is expected to bring rain to the Valley starting Sunday afternoon and continuing into Monday.