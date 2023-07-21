Nightly Roundup: Aftermath of massive Phoenix propane fire, Northern Arizona firefighter accused of arson

PHOENIX - From the aftermath of a massive propane fire in Phoenix to shocking allegations against a Northern Arizona firefighter, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, July 21, 2023.
1. Aftermath of massive Phoenix propane fire
The fire, which burned in the area of 40th Street and Van Buren on the afternoon of July 20, was accompanied by explosions that sent propane tanks into surrounding areas.
2. Flea bite ends with amputation for Texas man
Michael Kohlhof's family says the 35-year-old has been fighting a tough battle in a San Antonio hospital after having his limbs amputated due to a flea bite.
3. Firefighter accused of arson
According to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old Karson Nutter of Ash Fork has been linked to four structure fires and four wildfires that sparked between June 15 and July 20.
4. Kidnapped girl waved note to passers-by in California
A 13-year-old sexual assault survivor who was kidnapped from Texas waved a note that read "help me" to people passing by in Long Beach.
5. Freeway closures for this weekend
There's closures on I-10, I-17,US 60 and Loop 303 this weekend