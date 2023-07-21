Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 10:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
5
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Marble and Glen Canyons, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Heat Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County

Nightly Roundup: Aftermath of massive Phoenix propane fire, Northern Arizona firefighter accused of arson

By
Published 
Week in Review
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - From the aftermath of a massive propane fire in Phoenix to shocking allegations against a Northern Arizona firefighter, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, July 21, 2023.

1. Aftermath of massive Phoenix propane fire

Featured

Damages from large Phoenix propane fire emerge
article

Damages from large Phoenix propane fire emerge

The fire, which burned in the area of 40th Street and Van Buren on the afternoon of July 20, was accompanied by explosions that sent propane tanks into surrounding areas.

2. Flea bite ends with amputation for Texas man

Featured

Texas man loses hands, parts of his feet after flea bite
article

Texas man loses hands, parts of his feet after flea bite

Michael Kohlhof's family says the 35-year-old has been fighting a tough battle in a San Antonio hospital after having his limbs amputated due to a flea bite.

3. Firefighter accused of arson

Featured

Northern Arizona firefighter committed 8 arsons out of "boredom," retaliation, deputies say
article

Northern Arizona firefighter committed 8 arsons out of "boredom," retaliation, deputies say

According to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old Karson Nutter of Ash Fork has been linked to four structure fires and four wildfires that sparked between June 15 and July 20.

4. Kidnapped girl waved note to passers-by in California

Featured

13-year-old girl kidnapped from Texas waves 'help me' note to people passing by in LA County
article

13-year-old girl kidnapped from Texas waves 'help me' note to people passing by in LA County

A 13-year-old sexual assault survivor who was kidnapped from Texas waved a note that read "help me" to people passing by in Long Beach.

5. Freeway closures for this weekend

Featured

Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: July 21-24
article

Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: July 21-24

There's closures on I-10, I-17,US 60 and Loop 303 this weekend