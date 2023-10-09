Expand / Collapse search

Nightly Roundup: Americans flee war in Israel; arrests made in newborn abuse case

By
Published 
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - From a first-hand account of what is happening in Israel to a shocking case of abuse involving a newborn, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, October 9, 2023.

1. Arrests made in shocking newborn abuse incident

Featured

Arizona couple arrested after newborn hospitalized with broken bones, bite marks
article

Investigators say after examining the data on Lawson's phone, he had previously searched "If you choke baby hit the head get lump" and "can you put ice on newborn head."

2. Girl reportedly died while playing with party balloons

Featured

Mom warns of danger after she says her daughter, 7, died while playing with popped birthday balloons
article

A Tennessee mom is warning others about the dangers popped balloons pose after she says her daughter died from putting one over her head.

3. "Acute allergic reaction" leads to celebrity chef's death

Featured

Food Network star Michael Chiarello dead at 61 from 'acute allergic reaction'
article

Celebrity chef and Food Network star Michael Chiarello has died at age 61, Fox News Digital can confirm.

4. Multi-car crash leaves person badly injured

Featured

Woman critically injured in 4-car crash in Phoenix
article

A crash in Phoenix involving multiple vehicles left three women injured, with one of them fighting for her life.

5. Deadly shooting in the Far East Valley

Featured

Man arrested in deadly San Tan Valley bar shooting
article

Once at the scene, deputies performed lifesaving measures on the victim, 35-year-old Rogelio Ochoa. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Also Read…

Featured

American on vacation in Israel when Hamas attacked talks about ordeal
article

More and more Americans are trying to flee Israel, as the country's war against Hamas terrorists continues. We spoke with a woman who was in Tel Aviv when hostilities began.

Finally, your weather forecast for tonight

4PM Weather Forecast - 10/9/2023

After a weekend of triple digit heat, are we expecting some cooler temps this week?