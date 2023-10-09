Nightly Roundup: Americans flee war in Israel; arrests made in newborn abuse case

PHOENIX - From a first-hand account of what is happening in Israel to a shocking case of abuse involving a newborn, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, October 9, 2023.
1. Arrests made in shocking newborn abuse incident
Investigators say after examining the data on Lawson's phone, he had previously searched "If you choke baby hit the head get lump" and "can you put ice on newborn head."
2. Girl reportedly died while playing with party balloons
A Tennessee mom is warning others about the dangers popped balloons pose after she says her daughter died from putting one over her head.
3. "Acute allergic reaction" leads to celebrity chef's death
Celebrity chef and Food Network star Michael Chiarello has died at age 61, Fox News Digital can confirm.
4. Multi-car crash leaves person badly injured
A crash in Phoenix involving multiple vehicles left three women injured, with one of them fighting for her life.
5. Deadly shooting in the Far East Valley
Once at the scene, deputies performed lifesaving measures on the victim, 35-year-old Rogelio Ochoa. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
More and more Americans are trying to flee Israel, as the country's war against Hamas terrorists continues. We spoke with a woman who was in Tel Aviv when hostilities began.
Finally, your weather forecast for tonight
4PM Weather Forecast - 10/9/2023
After a weekend of triple digit heat, are we expecting some cooler temps this week?