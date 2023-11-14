Nightly Roundup: An Arizona cold case arrest; update on the death investigation of Preston Lord

Tonight's top stories include an update on the death investigation of Preston Lord following the teen's tragic killing in October. Another trending story is the report of Disney park guests allegedly pooping while waiting in long ride lines.
1. Preston Lord: Queen Creek Police identify persons of interest in teen's death; FBI joins investigation
Police say they have identified multiple persons of interest in the murder of a teen who died following an assault at a Halloween party in Queen Creek.
2. Disney park guests reportedly pooping while waiting in long ride lines: 'WTF?'
Some guests are reportedly unable to control their bowels while waiting hours in long lines at Disney theme parks.
3. Adam Johnson death: Suspect arrested in England
Police in England say they have made an arrest in connection to the death of Adam Johnson, a hockey player from Minnesota who was killed while on the ice in October.
4. Wisconsin cold case arrest in Arizona decades after love triangle killing
Authorities in Wisconsin believe they've solved a 1985 cold case murder, charging a woman with the death of Yvonne Menke in an apparent love triangle gone wrong.
5. April McLaughlin rearrested; dozens of animal abuse charges submitted to prosecutors
April McLaughlin, the woman accused of animal abuse after dozens of dogs were found in her home, has been rearrested. Dozens of animal abuse charges have been submitted to prosecutors.