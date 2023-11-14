Nightly Roundup: An Arizona cold case arrest; update on the death investigation of Preston Lord

Tonight's top stories include an update on the death investigation of Preston Lord following the teen's tragic killing in October. Another trending story is the report of Disney park guests allegedly pooping while waiting in long ride lines.

1. Preston Lord: Queen Creek Police identify persons of interest in teen's death; FBI joins investigation

2. Disney park guests reportedly pooping while waiting in long ride lines: 'WTF?'

3. Adam Johnson death: Suspect arrested in England

4. Wisconsin cold case arrest in Arizona decades after love triangle killing

5. April McLaughlin rearrested; dozens of animal abuse charges submitted to prosecutors