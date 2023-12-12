Nightly Roundup: Crash near Show Low claims 3 lives; teen girl shot by driver in Casa Grande

Tonight's top stories include the new U.S. News and World Report ranking of Arizona schools and the school that topped the list. We're also taking a look at the tragic crash near Show Low that claimed the lives of three people.

1. U.S. News and World Report names Arizona's top elementary school

Featured article

2. Arizona Supreme Court hears arguments over state's 2 conflicting abortion laws

Featured article

3. 3 dead in US 60 crash near Show Low

Featured article

4. Teen girl injured after driver open fires on her and her family in Casa Grande, PD says

Featured article

5. Phoenix teen's death highlights unsolved case in the same area from nearly 3 years ago