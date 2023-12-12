Nightly Roundup: Crash near Show Low claims 3 lives; teen girl shot by driver in Casa Grande

Tonight's top stories include the new U.S. News and World Report ranking of Arizona schools and the school that topped the list. We're also taking a look at the tragic crash near Show Low that claimed the lives of three people.
1. U.S. News and World Report names Arizona's top elementary school
Featured
U.S. News and World Report just came out with its list of the top elementary schools in the state of Arizona. Here's more on the school that topped the list – Knox Gifted Academy in Chandler.
2. Arizona Supreme Court hears arguments over state's 2 conflicting abortion laws
Featured
On June 24, 2022, the Supreme Court of the United States overturned a landmark decision from Roe v. Wade, removing a decades-long constitutional right to abortion.
3. 3 dead in US 60 crash near Show Low
Featured
The Arizona Department of Public Safety says three vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened at milepost 336 on Dec. 12.
4. Teen girl injured after driver open fires on her and her family in Casa Grande, PD says
Featured
Casa Grande Police are searching for the driver who's accused of shooting at a family of five in another car on Dec. 9 and injuring a teen girl.
5. Phoenix teen's death highlights unsolved case in the same area from nearly 3 years ago
Featured
A teen's death over the weekend is bringing to light another teen's death that happened in the same area over two years ago. No arrests have been made in either case.