Nightly Roundup: Crisis at the Arizona border; body ID'd 47 years later; hours-long standoff on I-10 ends

From the latest about the surge at Arizona's southern border to an hours-long standoff on Interstate 10 in Texas, here's a look at some of our top stories on fox10phoenix.com from December 27:

1. US-Mexico border crisis: Cities discuss surge of migrants

Top ranking U.S. officials are in Mexico as thousands of migrants head to the southern border. Can the White House get Mexico to help slow down the surge? Border communities are experiencing the surge first-hand, and Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels says, ""Everything I've seen is not good and what I don't see is engagement, recognition from this administration or Congress." Read more.

2. Authorities identify remains found by hikers 47 years ago near Arizona-Nevada border

A man who was found shot in the head in 1976 in a hiking area near Katherine's Landing, near the border of Nevada, has been identified. Authorities say they haven’t been able to locate any relatives of Luis Alonso Paredes, who may have been employed by the U.S. Coast Guard and the Navy in the San Francisco area about a decade before his death. Read more.

3. Here are the 22 states that will get minimum wage increases on Jan. 1

Starting on Jan. 1, the pay increases will raise the wages for 9.9 million employees, and the Economic Policy Institute (EPI) projects that the boost in pay will add up to an extra $6.95 billion in additional wages from state minimum wage increases.

4. Pregnant teen Savanah Soto and boyfriend found dead in a car, according to her family

5. Texas police chase: Suspect arrested following hours-long standoff along I-10

