Nightly Roundup: Final files reveal Jeffrey Epstein trafficking allegations; Arizona company hiring hundreds

Tonight's top stories include the final files of Jeffrey Epstein's trafficking allegations; almost 40 people being evicted from a Mesa luxury condo complex and an Arizona company looking to hire hundreds of employees.
1. Sober living fallout: Nearly 40 residents to be evicted from Mesa's Canal on Baseline luxury condos
A complex of luxury condos in Mesa being used for sober living units has been impacting dozens of residents for a while now. FOX 10 learned on Jan. 9 that nearly 40 people are in the process of being evicted from the condos.
2. Arizona company looking to hire hundreds of people
AZ company looking to hire hundreds of people
If you need a job, this might be just the opportunity for you, as Arizona-based M Culinary Concepts is looking to fill hundreds of positions ahead of the WM Phoenix Open and NCAA events. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.
3. Father of Ryan Whitaker, man killed by Phoenix PD, remains critical of department amid DOJ probe
The father of Ryan Whitaker, the man killed by Phoenix Police in 2020, remains critical of the department years later. He says he has no hope the DOJ's probe into the department will reform how things are run there.
4. Jeffrey Epstein documents: Final files reveal trafficking allegations against prominent figures
The final set of Jeffrey Epstein-related documents in a 2015 lawsuit between accuser Virginia Giuffre and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell revealed the plaintiff had accused prominent men of sex trafficking her in a 2016 deposition.
5. Adan Canto, 'Narcos' and 'The Cleaning Lady' actor, dead at 42
Adan Canto, a Mexican actor best known for his roles in "Designated Survivor" and "The Cleaning Lady," has died following a battle with cancer. He was 42.