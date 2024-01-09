Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
from WED 1:00 AM MST until WED 9:00 AM MST, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Freeze Warning
from WED 1:00 AM MST until WED 9:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 5:00 AM MST until THU 5:00 PM MST, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 2:00 AM MST until THU 5:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 11:00 PM MST until THU 11:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area

Nightly Roundup: Final files reveal Jeffrey Epstein trafficking allegations; Arizona company hiring hundreds

Nightly Roundup
Tonight's top stories include the final files of Jeffrey Epstein's trafficking allegations; almost 40 people being evicted from a Mesa luxury condo complex and an Arizona company looking to hire hundreds of employees.

1. Sober living fallout: Nearly 40 residents to be evicted from Mesa's Canal on Baseline luxury condos

A complex of luxury condos in Mesa being used for sober living units has been impacting dozens of residents for a while now. FOX 10 learned on Jan. 9 that nearly 40 people are in the process of being evicted from the condos.

2. Arizona company looking to hire hundreds of people

If you need a job, this might be just the opportunity for you, as Arizona-based M Culinary Concepts is looking to fill hundreds of positions ahead of the WM Phoenix Open and NCAA events. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.

3. Father of Ryan Whitaker, man killed by Phoenix PD, remains critical of department amid DOJ probe

The father of Ryan Whitaker, the man killed by Phoenix Police in 2020, remains critical of the department years later. He says he has no hope the DOJ's probe into the department will reform how things are run there.

4. Jeffrey Epstein documents: Final files reveal trafficking allegations against prominent figures

The final set of Jeffrey Epstein-related documents in a 2015 lawsuit between accuser Virginia Giuffre and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell revealed the plaintiff had accused prominent men of sex trafficking her in a 2016 deposition.

5. Adan Canto, 'Narcos' and 'The Cleaning Lady' actor, dead at 42

Adan Canto, a Mexican actor best known for his roles in "Designated Survivor" and "The Cleaning Lady," has died following a battle with cancer. He was 42.