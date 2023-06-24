Nightly Roundup: Ford recall prompts investigation by feds, 2 dead in house fire

Tonight's top stories include a Ford recall prompting a federal investigation and a motorcyclist being killed in a Peoria crash.
Here are the top stories from FOX 10 Phoenix on June 24.
1. Ford recall prompts federal investigation; owners say vehicles behaved erratically after fix
According to two complaints from vehicle owners, their SUVs behaved erratically following the repair.
2. Motorcyclist killed in Peoria after driver makes a left in front of him, police say
Peoria Police say a motorcyclist died in a Friday night crash after a driver turned left in from of him.
3. Michigan woman arrested after stabbing 2-year-old daughter in chest and throat
Police say the woman's 15-year-old daughter was the one who called 911 for help.
4. Some Gilbert residents voice opposition to Bottled Blonde opening downtown
Some Gilbert residents are voicing their concerns and opposition, after a company announced its decision to build a new bar and restaurant location downtown.
5. 2 dead after being pulled from west Phoenix house fire
Two people who were found unconscious inside a burning west Phoenix home were rushed to a hospital in extremely critical condition and on June 24, police confirmed they died.