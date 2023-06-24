Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from MON 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
3
Air Quality Alert
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Pinal County
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Nightly Roundup: Ford recall prompts investigation by feds, 2 dead in house fire

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 9:34PM
News
FOX 10 Phoenix

Tonight's top stories include a Ford recall prompting a federal investigation and a motorcyclist being killed in a Peoria crash.

Here are the top stories from FOX 10 Phoenix on June 24.

1. Ford recall prompts federal investigation; owners say vehicles behaved erratically after fix

Featured

Ford recall prompts federal investigation; owners say vehicles behaved erratically after fix
article

Ford recall prompts federal investigation; owners say vehicles behaved erratically after fix

According to two complaints from vehicle owners, their SUVs behaved erratically following the repair.

2. Motorcyclist killed in Peoria after driver makes a left in front of him, police say

Featured

Motorcyclist killed in Peoria after driver makes a left in front of him, police say
article

Motorcyclist killed in Peoria after driver makes a left in front of him, police say

Peoria Police say a motorcyclist died in a Friday night crash after a driver turned left in from of him.

3. Michigan woman arrested after stabbing 2-year-old daughter in chest and throat

Featured

Michigan woman arrested after stabbing 2-year-old daughter in chest and throat
article

Michigan woman arrested after stabbing 2-year-old daughter in chest and throat

Police say the woman's 15-year-old daughter was the one who called 911 for help.

4. Some Gilbert residents voice opposition to Bottled Blonde opening downtown

Featured

Some Gilbert residents voice opposition to Bottled Blonde opening downtown
article

Some Gilbert residents voice opposition to Bottled Blonde opening downtown

Some Gilbert residents are voicing their concerns and opposition, after a company announced its decision to build a new bar and restaurant location downtown.

5. 2 dead after being pulled from west Phoenix house fire

Featured

2 dead after being pulled from west Phoenix house fire
article

2 dead after being pulled from west Phoenix house fire

Two people who were found unconscious inside a burning west Phoenix home were rushed to a hospital in extremely critical condition and on June 24, police confirmed they died.