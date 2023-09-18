Expand / Collapse search

Nightly Roundup: Man accused of sexual misconduct; light rail riders speak out on personal safety

PHOENIX - From crime worries on the light rail in Phoenix to shocking allegations of sexual misconduct out of the West Valley, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, September 18, 2023.

1. Man accused of sexually abusing a teen that he knew

A 65-year-old Arizona man is accused of sexual misconduct, according to court documents, and the alleged victim knew the suspect.

2. Deadly shooting in Phoenix

A man is dead following a shooting late Sunday night in north Phoenix.

3. Crime woes on the light rail

New numbers from Valley Metro show that dozens of assault incident have been reported on the Valley's light rail system, from January to July of 2023, and that has some people worried about personal safety while on the train.

4. Person stabbed during Scottsdale fight; man arrested

According to police, 57-year-old Norman Dominguez stabbed another man at around 2 p.m. on Sept. 17 near McDowell and Granite Reef Roads.

5. Deals mark National Cheeseburger Day

Sept. 18 is designated as National Cheeseburger Day so here's where you can get various deals and discounts.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

5 p.m. Weather Forecast - 9/18/23

It's a bit windy around the state! But those temps have cooled off, haven't they?