Nightly Roundup: Matthew Perry's death certificate released; deadly Peoria shooting

Tonight's top stories include the report of Matthew Perry's death certificate being released; a deadly crash in Chandler that killed a young boy; and the pilot accused of trying to crash a plane giving his take on what happened.

1. Matthew Perry's death certificate released weeks after beloved actor found dead

2. Child dead, man badly hurt after car crashes into them in Chandler, FD says

3. Pilot accused of trying to crash plane says he was trying to wake up from dream

4. Peoria PD: Man found dead inside home, woman dies at hospital from her injuries

5. Suspect accused of setting fire that killed Phoenix woman taken into custody