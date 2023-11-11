Nightly Roundup: Matthew Perry's death certificate released; deadly Peoria shooting

Tonight's top stories include the report of Matthew Perry's death certificate being released; a deadly crash in Chandler that killed a young boy; and the pilot accused of trying to crash a plane giving his take on what happened.
1. Matthew Perry's death certificate released weeks after beloved actor found dead
Matthew Perry's official death certificate has been released almost two weeks after the "Friends" star died at the age of 54.
2. Child dead, man badly hurt after car crashes into them in Chandler, FD says
A child is dead and a man has serious injuries after being hit by a car in Chandler on Saturday.
3. Pilot accused of trying to crash plane says he was trying to wake up from dream
The off-duty Alaska Airlines pilot who is accused of trying to shut down a plane’s engine last month has given his side of the story,
4. Peoria PD: Man found dead inside home, woman dies at hospital from her injuries
The Peoria Police Department is trying to find out what led up to the deaths of a man and woman early Saturday morning.
5. Suspect accused of setting fire that killed Phoenix woman taken into custody
Police say Wayne Tweed has been arrested in connection with the murder of Elizabeth Bell.