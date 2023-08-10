Nightly Roundup: New twist in missing persons case; 'critical incident' in Phoenix

PHOENIX - From a rather unexpected twist in a missing persons case in Arizona, to a developing situation surrounding a ‘critical incident’ in Phoenix, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, August 10, 2023.
1. Missing persons case leads to shocking discoveries
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says Chad Holvig was last seen leaving his Tonopah home to visit his son, Dalton, in Goodyear. Now, his son was found with gunshot wounds, and deputies have discovered two more bodies.
2. "Critical incident" on Phoenix freeway
A suspect has been arrested following a 'critical incident' along the Piestewa Freeway in Phoenix, according to police.
3. Tragedy at East Valley lake
A man is dead, according to Gilbert Police, after he was pulled out of a lake in the East Valley town.
4. What happened with the fight in Alabama?
Montgomery police said so far that three white men are facing misdemeanor charges after a group assaulted a Black boat captain on Saturday.
5. Plans for a car-free community in Tempe
A one-of-a-kind complex in Tempe is turning heads across the country. Meet Culdesac Tempe – an all-walkable community.