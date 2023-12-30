Nightly Roundup: Phoenix mourns radio icon DJ Super Snake; Avondale shooting leaves man dead

Tonight's top stories include the tragic news of Phoenix radio legend, DJ Super Snake, unexpectedly passing away. We're also taking a look at crime stories that are grabbing hold of communities looking for answers.
1. 'Unexpected loss': Phoenix radio icon DJ Super Snake dead
Featured
Phoenix radio icon DJ Super Snake died Saturday morning after an apparent accident. The legendary host was known for his signature laugh and vibrant personality. His radio career spans more than 40 years.
2. Father of teen beaten outside Gilbert In-N-Out speaks after police reopen 4 criminal investigations
Featured
The Gilbert Police Department announced they're reopening four criminal cases of teen violence. At least one case involves a 16-year-old who was beaten outside of a restaurant. FOX 10's Lindsey Ragas reports.
3. 1 killed, another injured in Avondale shooting, PD says
Featured
A man is dead and another was injured in an Avondale shooting early Saturday morning, police said.
4. Teenage foreign exchange student 'forcefully' abducted in Utah: police
Featured
Utah police began searching for the 17-year-old foreign exchange student from China when his parents contacted the local high school.
5. Preston Lord homicide case: Queen Creek PD submits charges against 7 people
Featured
The Queen Creek Police Department confirms charges were submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney against seven people.