Expand / Collapse search

Nightly Roundup: Pot recall in Arizona; Chaos continues at U.S. House

By
Published 
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - From [a brief explanation of one story, no more than one sentence] to  [a brief explanation of another story, no more than one sentence], here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for [today's exact date].

1. A pot recall in Arizona

Featured

Check the stash: Pot product being recalled in Arizona
article

Check the stash: Pot product being recalled in Arizona

Officials with the Arizona Department of Health Services say there is a voluntary recall involving a marijuana product that is sold in Arizona.

2. Crash caused big traffic delays on the I-10

Featured

Multi-vehicle crash caused big delays on the I-10
article

Multi-vehicle crash caused big delays on the I-10

A crash involving two cars and a semi caused traffic delays on a portion of the I-10 south of the Valley, according to DPS officials.

3. Autopsy report for Cesar Chavez HS student who died in Northern Arizona

Featured

Autopsy report for Phoenix teen who died at Northern Arizona lake released
article

Autopsy report for Phoenix teen who died at Northern Arizona lake released

We are learning more about a water-related incident that took the life of a 15-year-old who was attending a football summer camp in Northern Arizona.

4. Turmoil continues at the U.S. Capitol

Featured

Jim Jordan dropped as House speaker nominee: House back to square one
article

Jim Jordan dropped as House speaker nominee: House back to square one

When officers arrived at the scene near 59th Avenue and Thunderbird Road, they found a man who had been shot.

5. Man accused of killing his twin

Featured

Man arrested, accused of shooting and killing twin brother in Surprise
article

Man arrested, accused of shooting and killing twin brother in Surprise

Police in Surprise say they have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting on Wednesday.

A look at what's happening this weekend

Featured

Events, things to do in Phoenix this weekend: Arizona Jazz Fest, Field of Screams, Taste of Italy and more
article

Events, things to do in Phoenix this weekend: Arizona Jazz Fest, Field of Screams, Taste of Italy and more

With the Phoenix metro area's weather beginning to "cool" down, there are some fall festivals and events to experience, like the Arizona Jazz Fest, AZ Field of Screams, Taste of Italy, a police K9 competition, Día de los Muertos, the Phoenix Pride Parade, and more.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

4PM Weather Forecast - 10/20/2023

When exactly are we expecting lower temperatures here in Arizona?