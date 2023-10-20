Nightly Roundup: Pot recall in Arizona; Chaos continues at U.S. House

PHOENIX - From [a brief explanation of one story, no more than one sentence] to [a brief explanation of another story, no more than one sentence], here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for [today's exact date].
1. A pot recall in Arizona
Officials with the Arizona Department of Health Services say there is a voluntary recall involving a marijuana product that is sold in Arizona.
2. Crash caused big traffic delays on the I-10
A crash involving two cars and a semi caused traffic delays on a portion of the I-10 south of the Valley, according to DPS officials.
3. Autopsy report for Cesar Chavez HS student who died in Northern Arizona
We are learning more about a water-related incident that took the life of a 15-year-old who was attending a football summer camp in Northern Arizona.
4. Turmoil continues at the U.S. Capitol
When officers arrived at the scene near 59th Avenue and Thunderbird Road, they found a man who had been shot.
5. Man accused of killing his twin
Police in Surprise say they have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting on Wednesday.
A look at what's happening this weekend
With the Phoenix metro area's weather beginning to "cool" down, there are some fall festivals and events to experience, like the Arizona Jazz Fest, AZ Field of Screams, Taste of Italy, a police K9 competition, Día de los Muertos, the Phoenix Pride Parade, and more.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
4PM Weather Forecast - 10/20/2023
When exactly are we expecting lower temperatures here in Arizona?