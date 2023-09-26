Nightly Roundup: Shocking abuse investigation; outrage over Phoenix rehab center

PHOENIX - From the latest in a shocking Arizona case involving allegations of animal and vulnerable adult abuse, to residents in a portion of Phoenix expressing their outrage over problems they say are connected to a rehab center in the area, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, September 26, 2023.
1. Animal and Adult Abuse Investigation shocks Arizona
It's a case that has sent shockwaves Arizona, as well as creating a firestorm of controversy on social media. Here's what you should know about a police investigation in the Phoenix area that include allegations of animal abuse, in addition to allegations of abuse involving a vulnerable adult.
2. Residents express outrage over problems they say are linked to a rehab center
People living in a central Phoenix neighborhood say the opioid crisis is on their doorstep. Residents in the area say drug use and suspicious activity are linked to a nearby rehab facility.
3. Deadly Crash in the West Valley
A man and a woman who were riding in one car were taken to a hospital where they later died. They were not identified. The sole occupant of the second vehicle suffered minor injuries.
4. RIP Nashawn Breedlove
Nashawn Breedlove was known for his role in "8 Mile," facing off against Eminem in a rap battle. He was 46 years old.
5. A look ahead to the GOP Primary Debate
The next GOP primary debate is Wednesday, Sept. 27 at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California. Here are all the details to know.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
4 p.m. Weather Forecast - 9/26/23
Look at the temp drop! We are loving these fall temperatures so far.