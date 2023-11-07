Expand / Collapse search

Nightly Roundup: Shocking find leads to AZ man's arrest; 'Tenant From Hell' moves out

PHOENIX - From a dramatic bodycam video to the latest election results in Arizona, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

1. Dramatic video shows ex-hockey player's arrest

Bodycam video shows moment of Alex Galchenyuk's arrest
Months after a former Arizona Coyotes player was arrested on July 9 for an alleged hit-and-run, body camera footage from Scottsdale Police was released on Nov. 7.

2. Keeping a close eye on today's election in Arizona

2023 Arizona election: Bonds, ballot measures, budgets, voting process, results - what you need to know
It's Election Day in Arizona. While it's not a major election, there are still several measures on the ballot dealing mostly with funding for city and health projects, and school districts through bond override measures.

3. ‘Tenant From Hell’ moves out

Woman moves out of LA Airbnb rental after 500+ days of not paying rent
News of the woman's departure came a month after she made headlines for refusing to leave the multimillion-dollar rental.

4. Arizona man in trouble following violent threat incident

Tempe man accused of making violent threats against rabbi, Jewish community
The man, according to investigators, made a threat via e-mail to execute a rabbi and "every other JEW [sic] I can find."

5. Shocking find leads to arrest of Arizona man

Woman found dead in trunk of car leads to arrest in California
The man arrested has been identified as a man named Richard Paul Rodriguez from Holbrook.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

5PM Weather Forecast - 11/7/2023

The cooldown is here, we are expecting even cooler temperatures by the end of the week.