Nightly Roundup: Smash Mouth front man in hospice care; dream wedding drama

Tonight's top stories include the tragic report of Smash Mouth's Steve Harwell in hospice care after allegedly battling liver failure. The stories also include a man being arrested in connection to the death of a baby in Surprise.
1. Smash Mouth's Steve Harwell 'on deathbed,' TMZ reports
Smash Mouth's lead singer Steve Harwell is apparently on his death bed, TMZ reports.
2. Husband refuses to 'donate' to his wife's friend's wedding, asks for advice: 'Not a fan'
"If this person wanted her dream wedding, she should have saved more money for it," said one commenter about the drama.
3. Baby dead after being found with a drug in his system; Surprise man arrested
A man in Surprise has been arrested in connection to a one-year-old boy dying after being found with a drug in his system.
4. Teenage girl shot, killed in west Phoenix
Officers were called to a neighborhood just southwest of 107th Avenue and Camelback Road at around 8 a.m. and found the juvenile-aged girl with a gunshot wound.
5. 10-year-old child caught driving on Loop 101 with his father in the passenger seat, DPS says
A concerned citizen called 911 to report a child driving a red pick-up truck on Loop 101 who appeared to be speeding. What they saw was right, a trooper says.