Nightly Roundup: Striking cannabis workers in Phoenix; night sky phenomenon surprised Arizonans

PHOENIX - From a first strike of its kind in Arizona to shocking allegations against two women, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, September 15, 2023.
1. A first worker strike of its kind in Arizona
Featured
In the first labor action of its kind in Arizona, workers with one marijuana dispensary in the Phoenix area went on strike over demands for better pay and working conditions, among other matters.
2. Women accused of brazen crime
Featured
During each theft, the victim said she was distracted by a woman talking to her. When the conversation ended, the victim realized her belongings were missing. The suspects would then use the victim's credit cards buy gift cards.
3. Streak of light, contrail surprised Arizonans
Featured
We've been getting a lot of calls about a streak of light and contrail that was over the evening sky on Sept. 14. Now, we are getting some answer over what may have caused it.
4. Bee swarm sends Arizona man to hospital
Featured
The attack happened Friday morning in an area near 56th Street and Shea Boulevard, fire officials said.
5. West Valley man accused of leaving twins at home, alone
Featured
A Peoria man is accused of child abuse, according to court documents, after he allegedly left his kids at home while playing at the casino.
A look at what's happening this weekend, as well as freeway closures
Featured
El Grito Phoenix, Cirque du Soleil: Corteo, the Garlic Festival and more is happening in the Valley this weekend.
Featured
Heads up, drivers! There's another round closures and restrictions on I-17, I-10, Loop 202 and more this weekend.
Finally, your weather forecast for tonight
4PM Weather Forecast - 9/15/2023
It looks like we will experience cooler temperatures next week.