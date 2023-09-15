Expand / Collapse search

Nightly Roundup: Striking cannabis workers in Phoenix; night sky phenomenon surprised Arizonans

PHOENIX - From a first strike of its kind in Arizona to shocking allegations against two women, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, September 15, 2023.

1. A first worker strike of its kind in Arizona

In Arizona first, marijuana dispensary workers go on strike
In Arizona first, marijuana dispensary workers go on strike

In the first labor action of its kind in Arizona, workers with one marijuana dispensary in the Phoenix area went on strike over demands for better pay and working conditions, among other matters.

2. Women accused of brazen crime

Suspects arrested for targeting elderly women at Scottsdale grocery stores and stealing their wallets: police
Suspects arrested for targeting elderly women at Scottsdale grocery stores and stealing their wallets: police

During each theft, the victim said she was distracted by a woman talking to her. When the conversation ended, the victim realized her belongings were missing. The suspects would then use the victim's credit cards buy gift cards.

3. Streak of light, contrail surprised Arizonans

Did you see it? Rocket launch produced streak of light, contrail that was seen in parts of AZ, CA
Did you see it? Rocket launch produced streak of light, contrail that was seen in parts of AZ, CA

We've been getting a lot of calls about a streak of light and contrail that was over the evening sky on Sept. 14. Now, we are getting some answer over what may have caused it.

4. Bee swarm sends Arizona man to hospital

Man attacked by swarm of bees in Paradise Valley, in critical condition
Man attacked by swarm of bees in Paradise Valley, in critical condition

The attack happened Friday morning in an area near 56th Street and Shea Boulevard, fire officials said.

5. West Valley man accused of leaving twins at home, alone

Arizona man accused of leaving his twin children at home while he went gambling | Crime Files
Arizona man accused of leaving his twin children at home while he went gambling | Crime Files

A Peoria man is accused of child abuse, according to court documents, after he allegedly left his kids at home while playing at the casino.

A look at what's happening this weekend, as well as freeway closures

Events, things to do in Phoenix this weekend: Cirque du Soleil, El Grito, Garlic Festival, and more
Events, things to do in Phoenix this weekend: Cirque du Soleil, El Grito, Garlic Festival, and more

El Grito Phoenix, Cirque du Soleil: Corteo, the Garlic Festival and more is happening in the Valley this weekend.

Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: Sept. 15-18
Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: Sept. 15-18

Heads up, drivers! There's another round closures and restrictions on I-17, I-10, Loop 202 and more this weekend.

Finally, your weather forecast for tonight

4PM Weather Forecast - 9/15/2023

It looks like we will experience cooler temperatures next week.