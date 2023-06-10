Nightly Roundup: Superstition Mountains plane crash, senator censured for supporting LGBTQ+ rights

Saturday's top stories include a plane crash in the Superstitions, Jena Antonucci becomes the first female trainer to win the Belmont Stakes race in its 155 years, a motorcyclist dies after being hit by a vehicle, the GOP votes to censure a senator for supporting LGBTQ+ rights, and Brittney Griner, and her Phoenix Mercury teammates were confronted at airport by ‘provocateur’ according to the WNBA.

Here are the top stories on June 10 from FOX 10 Phoenix:

A recovery effort is underway after a plane crash in the Superstition Mountains. (Courtesy: Jack Olson / Images in the Wilderness)

1. Plane crashes in Superstition Mountains

Two people are dead after an early morning plane crash. Investigators say this was a single-engine plane and they're still trying to piece together what happened. Read more.

Arcangelo with Javier Castellano up wins the 155th running of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park on June 10, 2023 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

2. Belmont Stakes: Arcangelo crosses finish line first, making Jena Antonucci first female trainer to win race

Arcangelo took the lead at the top of the stretch and won the Belmont Stakes on Saturday, making Jena Antonucci the first female trainer to win the race in its 155 years. Read more.

3. SUV strikes motorcycle in the West Valley, ejecting rider

Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies say a man has died following a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV. When the driver of the SUV made a left turn to go north on 103rd Avenue, the vehicle struck the motorcycle, causing the rider to be ejected from it. Read more.

U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) (File photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

4. North Carolina GOP votes to censure Sen. Tillis for supporting LGBTQ+ rights

Republican delegates in North Carolina voted Saturday at their annual convention to censure Thom Tillis, the state’s senior U.S. senator, for supporting policies they said violate key tenets of the GOP platform.

As Sen. Tillis has gained influence in Congress for his willingness to work across the aisle, his record on LGBTQ+ rights, immigration and gun violence has raised concerns among some state Republicans that the senator has strayed from conservative values. Read more.

Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury durring pregame warmups at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (File photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

5. Brittney Griner, teammates confronted at airport by ‘provocateur,’ WNBA says

The league said in a statement it was looking into the team’s run-in with a "social media figure" whose "actions were inappropriate and unfortunate." Mercury player Brianna Turner said in a tweet people at the airport followed the team with cameras "saying wild remarks." Read more.