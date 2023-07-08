Nightly Roundup: Tanker hauling gas goes up in flames, Xbox fight leads to shooting By FOX 10 Staff Published July 8, 2023 10:00PM Week in Review FOX 10 Phoenix Share Copy Link Email Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit 1. Rear-ended tanker carrying 8,600 gallons of gas bursts into flames near Payson, FD says Featured article Rear-ended tanker carrying 8,600 gallons of gas bursts into flames near Payson, FD says A car and tanker carrying gas on Friday crashed near Payson causing a massive plume of flames and black smoke on SR 87 just before 6 p.m. 2. Tempe bar manager suffers brain bleed after being sucker punched, suspect arrested Featured article Tempe bar manager suffers brain bleed after being sucker punched, suspect arrested According to court records, Ryan McElhannon texted his friend, claiming Tiffany was trying to kick them out of the bar and that she would be grateful that he didn't break her jaw. 3. Fight over Xbox leads to shooting in Mesa, police say Featured article Fight over Xbox leads to shooting in Mesa, police say Police say two brothers fighting over a video game console escalated into a shooting in Mesa, leaving one of them injured. 4. California man extradited to Arizona for deadly Mesa semi crash Featured article California man extradited to Arizona for deadly Mesa semi crash Law enforcement extradited 58-year-old Daniel Tobon from Riverside. He was booked into jail on 15 felony counts, including manslaughter, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and endangerment. 5. I-17 reopens near Arcosanti after brush fire, ADOT says Featured article I-17 reopens near Arcosanti after brush fire, ADOT says I-17 reopened near Arcosanti on Saturday afternoon after a brush fire broke out along the highway, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.