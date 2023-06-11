Nightly Roundup: Teacher fired after viral TikTok, monsoon safety and teens hurt in crash

Tonight's top stories include a report about a Texas teacher being fired after a viral TikTok video, monsoon season safety tips and a north Phoenix crash leaves 2 teens hospitalized.
Here are the top stories from June 11.
1. Plane crashes in Superstition Mountains, 2 people killed
Featured
Two people are dead after a small plane crashed into the Superstition Mountains outside of Apache Junction. The single-engine plane had just taken off from Falcon Field.
2. Austin ISD teacher fired over viral TikTok video
Featured
Sophia DeLoretto-Chudy was a third grade teacher at Becker Elementary School in Austin until she posted a TikTok that went viral overnight.
3. Monsoon safety guide: What to know as the dangerous season hits Arizona
Featured
Whether you're new to Arizona, a native, or have been here a while now, it's never a bad idea to remind yourself and loved ones of the dangers of monsoon season and freshen up on how to stay safe, wherever you might be in the state.
4. North Phoenix crash leaves 2 teens hospitalized, suspect on the loose
Featured
The incident began at 12:30 a.m. after police found the stolen car in an area near 23rd Avenue and Northern.
5. 'Yellowstone' star Chef Gator is teaching fans how to eat like the Duttons with new cookbook
Featured
'Yellowstone: The Official Dutton Ranch Cookbook,' which is set to be released Sept. 12, features recipes for dishes seen on the hit series.