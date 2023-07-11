Nightly Roundup: Tempe building evacuated; hostage freed after standoff at Las Vegas hotel

Rounding out tonight's top stories include a Tempe city building evacuated after an employee opened a letter containing a white powder, a hostage situation ending at a resort on the Las Vegas strip, how extreme heat takes a toll on the mind and body, human remains found in Mohave County, and the Powerball jackpot growing to $725 million. Here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

1. 1 hospitalized after 4 people exposed to white powder in Tempe

Featured article

2. Hostage freed after hourslong standoff at Caesars casino resort room, Las Vegas police say

Featured article

3. 17 people hospitalized during Ed Sheeran concert in Pittsburgh

Featured article

4. Human remains found in Mohave County identified as missing man

Featured article

5. Powerball jackpot grows to $725M