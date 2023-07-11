Nightly Roundup: Tempe building evacuated; hostage freed after standoff at Las Vegas hotel

Rounding out tonight's top stories include a Tempe city building evacuated after an employee opened a letter containing a white powder, a hostage situation ending at a resort on the Las Vegas strip, how extreme heat takes a toll on the mind and body, human remains found in Mohave County, and the Powerball jackpot growing to $725 million. Here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, July 11, 2023.
1. 1 hospitalized after 4 people exposed to white powder in Tempe
Featured
Four people were exposed to the powder, which tested negative for hazardous materials.
2. Hostage freed after hourslong standoff at Caesars casino resort room, Las Vegas police say
Featured
A man was arrested and a woman described as his hostage was released unharmed after an hourslong standoff in a room at the Caesars Palace resort on the Las Vegas Strip.
3. 17 people hospitalized during Ed Sheeran concert in Pittsburgh
Featured
An evening of music turned into a night of concern over the weekend when 17 people were rushed to local hospitals during British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran's highly anticipated concert in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
4. Human remains found in Mohave County identified as missing man
Featured
On July 11, the sheriff's office said DNA testing identified the remains as 30-year-old Jordan Carvalho, a Golden Valley man who was reported missing by a family member on Sept. 30, 2019.
5. Powerball jackpot grows to $725M
Featured
The Powerball lottery jackpot has grown to $725 million ahead of Wednesday's drawing. The cash portion, if there is one lucky winner, would come to $366.2 million after taxes, according to Powerball officials.