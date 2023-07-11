Expand / Collapse search
Nightly Roundup: Tempe building evacuated; hostage freed after standoff at Las Vegas hotel

Rounding out tonight's top stories include a Tempe city building evacuated after an employee opened a letter containing a white powder, a hostage situation ending at a resort on the Las Vegas strip, how extreme heat takes a toll on the mind and body, human remains found in Mohave County, and the Powerball jackpot growing to $725 million. Here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

Four people were exposed to the powder, which tested negative for hazardous materials.

A man was arrested and a woman described as his hostage was released unharmed after an hourslong standoff in a room at the Caesars Palace resort on the Las Vegas Strip.

An evening of music turned into a night of concern over the weekend when 17 people were rushed to local hospitals during British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran's highly anticipated concert in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

On July 11, the sheriff's office said DNA testing identified the remains as 30-year-old Jordan Carvalho, a Golden Valley man who was reported missing by a family member on Sept. 30, 2019.

The Powerball lottery jackpot has grown to $725 million ahead of Wednesday's drawing. The cash portion, if there is one lucky winner, would come to $366.2 million after taxes, according to Powerball officials.