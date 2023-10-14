Nightly Roundup: Tipping fatigue state by state, the 'ring of fire' solar eclipse

Tonight's top stories include the state-by-state report for the best and worst tippers; a bloody incident reported at Arizona State and the "ring of fire" solar eclipse.
1. Tipping fatigue: Here are the states with the best and worst tippers
A new study looks at the generosity of consumers when it comes to tipping. See where your state ranks.
2. ASU President: Turning Point USA crew accused of 'bloodying' ASU professor's face
Arizona State Police released footage of an incident between an ASU English professor, a reporter and cameraman from Turning Point USA that happened on Oct. 11. University president Dr. Michael Crow released a statement calling the men "cowards."
3. 2 teenage girls killed in north Phoenix UTV crash
Police say two teen girls are dead following a fiery crash in north Phoenix involving a utility terrain vehicle.
4. Watch: 'Ring of fire' solar eclipse stretches from Oregon to Brazil
Today's solar eclipse is known as a "ring of fire" eclipse for the bright, blazing border that appears around the moon for as much as five minutes.
5. Day care operators arrested after 2 toddlers drowned
A mother and daughter who own and operated a San Jose day care where two young children drowned to death have been arrested and charged.