Annual AZ pride festival canceled; blood found inside car of missing woman l Morning News Brief

From the cancellation of an annual pride event in southern Arizona to new information in the search for a missing Valley woman, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of January 22.

1. Organizers cancel annual LGBT+ event

What we know:

Tucson's annual LGBT+ parade and festival is now a thing of the past, as organizers decided to cancel the annual event, as well as dissolving the entire organization.

What they're saying:

"We want to thank the Tucson LGBTQ+ community and its allies for your unwavering support, passion, and commitment over the years," Tucson Pride officials said in a statement. "Tucson Pride exists because of you, and its legacy will forever remain part of our city’s history."

2. New details on AZ helicopter crash

What we know:

A preliminary NTSB report found that a helicopter crash near Superior that killed four family members on Jan. 2 occurred after the aircraft struck a "slackline" used by high-wire athletes.

Dig deeper:

Investigators discovered webbing material embedded in the helicopter's stabilizers and main rotor blades, despite the aircraft being equipped with a wire strike protection system.

3. Blood found in missing woman's car

Isabella Comas, 21, and Tommy Rodriguez, 39

What we know:

Avondale Police discovered blood stains inside the vehicle of 21-year-old Isabella Comas, who has been missing since Jan. 11 after leaving a friend's house to meet her boyfriend.

Dig deeper:

Tommy Rodriguez, 39, was arrested on charges of vehicle theft and criminal damage after surveillance footage and phone data tracked him driving Comas’ car in Globe and Phoenix.

4. ICE detains young boy

5. Deadly officer-involved shooting

What we know:

A driver was shot and killed by police officers in Yuma on Wednesday night during a traffic stop.

Dig deeper:

According to police, the shooting happened while officers were trying to detain the driver. No officers were hurt.

