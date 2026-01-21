New details released in Superior helicopter crash that killed 4

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo courtesy of the National Transportation Safety Board

The Brief A preliminary NTSB report found that a helicopter crash near Superior that killed four family members on Jan. 2 occurred after the aircraft struck a "slackline" used by high-wire athletes. Investigators discovered webbing material embedded in the helicopter's stabilizers and main rotor blades, despite the aircraft being equipped with a wire strike protection system.



The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report on the Jan. 2 Superior crash that killed four family members on the pilot's wedding day.

What we know:

The crash happened around 11 a.m. when the helicopter hit a slackline, which the NTSB says "consists of a mainline that the participant balances on, and a backup line that the participant connects their safety harness to."

The helicopter was "substantially damaged" when it hit the line, killing the pilot and three of his three nieces. Relatives identified the victims as 59-year-old David McCarty of Queen Creek and his three nieces, all visiting from Oregon, Katelyn Heideman and sisters Rachel and Faith McCarty, all of whom were in their early 20s.

According to a relative, the crash occurred on McCarty’s wedding day. He was reportedly taking his nieces on a sightseeing trip before the ceremony was scheduled to begin.

Related article

Dig deeper:

"Examination of the helicopter revealed material consistent in appearance to highline/slackline webbing imbedded in the upper part of the vertical stabilizer. The lower ends of the horizontal stabilizer end caps were sheared off, and striations similar to the webbing weave pattern were visible on the paint on the vertical and horizontal stabilizers. Additional striations were found on two of the main rotor blades. The helicopter was equipped with a wire strike protection system that consisted of cutters on the top and bottom of the forward fuselage," the report said.