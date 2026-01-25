Phoenix protesters demand ICE stay out of the Valley

The Brief Protests erupted in Phoenix following the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Alex Pretti by federal agents in Minneapolis, the second such incident this month. Conflicting accounts emerge as federal officials claim Pretti was armed and resisted, while video evidence suggests he was disarmed before agents fired. Arizona’s Attorney General has launched a portal for the public to report federal misconduct as state leaders brace for increased immigration enforcement.



Another deadly immigration enforcement-related shooting in Minneapolis happened on January 24, and it sparked protests across the nation, including right here in the Valley.

At the Immigration and Customs Enforcement office north of McDowell Road and Central Avenue on Saturday night, large crowds marched toward downtown Phoenix.

They gathered in solidarity with the people of Minneapolis and demanding ICE stay out of the Valley after the most recent deadly Border Patrol shooting of 37-year-old Alex Pretti.

The backstory:

Federal agents say Pretti was carrying a gun when he was killed.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, Pretti violently resisted efforts to disarm him, but video appears to show they disarmed the man before shots were fired. This all comes after the previous fatal shooting of 37-year-old Renee Good earlier this month.

"Sad is the best way I can describe it. What's going on is sick. Trump said they're here to get the criminals or whatever, and yet they're committing most of the crimes," said community organizer BJ Clark.

Tough words for federal authorities from protester in Minneapolis on Sunday to remember Pretti.

Federal authorities are standing behind the agents, saying they shot Pretti in self-defense. At dueling news conferences, federal and local authorities laid out their cases.

"Our Title 8 immigration mission continues unabated here in Minneapolis despite yesterday's tragedy that was preventable by folks making better choices, politicians, journalists and would-be anarchists and rioters," said Border Patrol Commander-at-Large Greg Bovino.

"So now we've got two Minnesotans dead. We didn't.. had time to start telling Renee's story of a poet and a mother and a bright spirit, and now we're telling Alex's story. So my question is, what's the plan, Donald Trump? What is the plan? What do we need to do to get these federal agents out of our state? You thought fear of violence and chaos is what you wanted from us, and you clearly underestimated the people of this state and nation," said Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

A new battle is brewing over jurisdiction for the investigation.

Walz says local law enforcement will investigate the shooting, but DHS Secretary Kristi Noem told FOX News her agency will handle the case.

Former Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent Bernard Zapor weighed in on that debate.

"These types of elements they're doing the same investigations of misconduct. For example, there, the office of Professional Responsibility and Internal Affairs, so they are detached to some extent. And of course, these things can also elevate to the Office of the Inspector General for the Department of Homeland Security and be reviewed by the local United States Attorney's Office for, in this case, the District of Minnesota. So there are layers that ensure that it is unbiased and there is no opportunity for exculpatory information to be not included in that. Everything that has happened is included in a very specific and documented way. It just has to function like that."



What they're saying:

Pretti's family members released a statement, calling him a "kindhearted soul," saying his work as a nurse made him care about people, and he was upset over ICE agents in his home city.

Gov. Walz stated, "The federal occupation of Minnesota long ago stopped being a matter of immigration enforcement. It is a campaign of organized brutality against the people of our state. And today, that campaign claimed yet another life."

Reaction from Arizona came from both sides of the political aisle

Senator Ruben Gallego posted to social media, calling the shooting "murder" and says he will be voting to defund DHS.

"I've said it already, but to make it clear: I'm voting NO. Violent thugs have no place in our law enforcement agencies. When the people who are supposed to keep us safe are shooting Americans in cold blood, something is deeply wrong. I won't vote to fund murder in the name of law enforcement."

Representative and gubernatorial candidate Andy Biggs has a different take, saying local leaders like Gov. Walz will have "blood on their hands," calling for resistance to ICE. Biggs called on them to "get control of Minneapolis."

"Tim Walz and Jacob Frey have blood on their hands. Nobody wants to see injuries or fatalities — of citizens or law enforcement. That means citizens can't run over law enforcement with their vehicles or pull a gun on them. Walz and Frey must get control of Minneapolis."

On Jan. 25, Attorney General Kris Mayes released a new video addressing the deadly shooting in Minneapolis and spoke to her own comments about ICE agents potentially clashing with AZ's Stand Your Ground law.

And now her law enforcement liaison is out after the Democrat's comments this week.

David Harvey resigned in a two-sentence letter addressed to Mayes.

Republicans, as well as some law enforcement organizations have called on Mayes to resign, calling her comments warning of ICE enforcement and armed Arizonans defending themselves dangerous, but Arizona's top cop says she's not going anywhere.

"If the Trump administration surges a large number of poorly trained agents to our state, ICE’s behavior is destroying the public’s trust in law enforcement and putting every American, including local law enforcement, in danger. It will take years, if not decades, to undo the damage that has been done over the past 12 months," she said.

Mayes also says critics have "twisted her comments" for political gain and she has never wavered in supporting law enforcement.

WATCH: AG Mayes' full video statement.

What's next:

Arizona state leaders are bracing for immigration enforcement in Arizona. Attorney General Kris Mayes is asking the public to report potentially unlawful activity by federal personnel, including excessive force, unlawful searches, arrests, wrongful detentions, interference with voting or civil rights violations.

The AG's office launched a website where people can anonymously submit pictures and videos.

Mayes' statement regarding her recent comments on ICE activity, and the recent events in Minneapolis:

"I want to speak directly to Arizona law enforcement and reiterate my support and appreciation for the work you do every day to keep our state and its people safe.



I have seen firsthand as your attorney general the dedication and commitment you bring to a job that is inherently dangerous. You will always have my full support.



Despite how right-wing media has mischaracterized recent comments I made about ICE and the danger its actions pose to public safety, the idea that I would want the life of any member of law enforcement put in danger is wrong, offensive, and an outright lie. Danger to law enforcement is the very thing I want to avoid in Arizona.



But I will not be deterred from speaking out or criticizing the Trump administration for its ongoing abuses of power and its trashing of our sacred constitution — which I took an oath to uphold. An oath that I take seriously with every ounce of my being.



And I will not accept the hypocrisy from Republican legislators and candidates for office who have twisted my words but remained silent after Donald Trump pardoned the rioters who assaulted and beat capitol police officers on January 6th, 2021.



Arizonans do not want masked agents entering their homes without warrants. It is un-American and threatens the rights and safety of everyone in our state.



But we have all witnessed the increasingly chaotic and dangerous activity of ICE agents in cities across the country.

And this month, two Americans, Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti have been killed at the hands of federal agents in Minneapolis. The federal government has also become openly hostile to state and local law enforcement organizations in Minnesota that are attempting to keep their state safe.



Because of what is happening in this country, I have become increasingly concerned for the safety of Arizonans and state and local law enforcement if the Trump administration surges a large number of poorly trained agents to our state.

ICE’s behavior is destroying the public’s trust in law enforcement and putting every American, including local law enforcement in danger. It will take years if not decades to undo the damage that has been done over the past twelve months.

The Trump administration must stop this chaos and destruction and pull this country back from the brink.

I will always stand in support of Arizona’s sheriffs and police departments, and my office will continue to work with our state, local, and tribal partners to keep Arizona safe and peaceful. I urge the Trump administration to do the same.

And as long as I am Arizona’s attorney general, I will never waver in my defense of the United States Constitution and the rights it guarantees the people of this great nation. Thank you. God bless Arizona and God bless America."