Nightly Roundup: Tragic crash kills baby; former NFL player's mom dead; an Arizona drug bust

Tonight's top stories include a story about a former NFL player's mom being found dead, while he's still missing. Another trending story is more than a million dollars worth of fentanyl & meth was seized in Arizona. We have pictures from the drug bust.

1. Baby killed, man hospitalized after crashing into Maricopa County power pole

Baby killed, man hospitalized after crashing into Maricopa County power pole

A baby was killed and a man is in the hospital after crashing into a power pole on Sunday, the Goodyear Fire Department said.

2. Man hospitalized after being stabbed in Scottsdale, PD says

Man hospitalized after being stabbed in Scottsdale, PD says

The Scottsdale Police Department is investigating a stabbing Sunday afternoon that left a man hospitalized.

3. Mom of former NFL player found dead in suburban creek, he's still missing

Mom of former NFL player found dead in suburban creek, he's still missing

Maywood police are conducting a murder investigation after one of two people who went missing Saturday was discovered dead.

4. McDonald’s, Wendy’s and other fast food chains offering National Cheeseburger Day deals for as low as 1 cent

McDonald’s, Wendy’s and other fast food chains offering National Cheeseburger Day deals for as low as 1 cent

Wendy's is offering a 1-cent cheeseburger with the fast food chain's app.

5. Over $1M in fentanyl, meth seized in Arizona drug bust

Over $1M in fentanyl, meth seized in Arizona drug bust

The total value of the drugs are estimated to be around $119,000 for the meth and $1.2 million for the fentanyl, according to DPS.