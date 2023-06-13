Nightly Roundup: Tragic discovery in overturned car, body found in Arizona bonfire pile
Tonight's top stories include a report of a body being found in a remote area of the desert, a man accused of beating a worker with a shovel and a family of 4 being found dead in an overturned car.
Here are the top stories on FOX 10 Phoenix from June 13.
1. Body found in bonfire pile in remote desert area of the Tonto National Forest, MCSO says
2. Fisherman finds vehicle overturned in river with family of 4 dead inside
3. AI kidnapping scam targets Arizona mother: 'You’ll never see your daughter again'
An Arizona mother testified to the U.S. Senate on the dangers of artificial intelligence. As AI evolves and gets smarter, Congress is aware of how it can threaten Americans
Sitting front and center in front of lawmakers was a Scottsdale woman who voiced her trauma to the Senate’s subcommittee hearing on Artificial Intelligence and Human Rights.