Nightly Roundup: Tragic discovery in overturned car, body found in Arizona bonfire pile

By Jessica Johnson
Tonight's top stories include a report of a body being found in a remote area of the desert, a man accused of beating a worker with a shovel and a family of 4 being found dead in an overturned car.

Here are the top stories on FOX 10 Phoenix from June 13.

1. Body found in bonfire pile in remote desert area of the Tonto National Forest, MCSO says

A body was found in the rubble of a bonfire pile in a remote area of the Tonto National Forest, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

2. Fisherman finds vehicle overturned in river with family of 4 dead inside

The family was reported missing after they were overdue to arrive at a vacation destination. The youngest victim was 8 years old.

3. AI kidnapping scam targets Arizona mother: 'You’ll never see your daughter again'

AI kidnapping scam targets Arizona mother

An Arizona mother testified to the U.S. Senate on the dangers of artificial intelligence. As AI evolves and gets smarter, Congress is aware of how it can threaten Americans

Sitting front and center in front of lawmakers was a Scottsdale woman who voiced her trauma to the Senate’s subcommittee hearing on Artificial Intelligence and Human Rights.

4. Worker hospitalized after assault while on the job, police say

A worker in Chandler was badly hurt while on the job by a suspect who then stole his car, police said in a news release on June 13.

5. Watch Nikola Jokic seem to not really care about NBA championship win

The man just wants to go home.