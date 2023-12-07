Expand / Collapse search

Nightly Roundup: Vallow pleads not guilty; hot air balloon crashes in Phoenix; 'card draining' scam warning


 
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

From Lori Vallow's latest appearance in court to a scam impacting hundreds of gift cards across the country, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, December 7, 2023.

1. Lori Vallow: 'Doomsday Mom' enters not guilty plea in Arizona arraignment

A woman  sentenced to life in an Idaho prison for murdering her two youngest children and another woman has pleaded not guilty to charges in Arizona of conspiring to kill her  estranged husband and  her niece's ex-husband. Lori Vallow Daybell, dressed in an orange jail uniform, stated her name and birthdate when a judge asked her to do so during a five-minute arraignment hearing Thursday in state court in Phoenix. Her trial is scheduled for April 4. Read more.

Vallow pleads not guilty to AZ murder charges

2. Grubhub sued by family of Maricopa County judge hit and killed by delivery driver

Victim's family files lawsuit against Grubhub

The civil lawsuit comes nearly two years after a Maricopa County judge was hit and killed by a Grubhub driver. FOX 10's Brian Webb reports.

3. Hot air balloon crashes with 9 people on board celebrating a birthday in North Phoenix

Video taken in the area show the balloon apparently descending into a backyard after hitting a streetlight. At the time of the crash, nine people were inside the balloon's basket. Read more.

Hot air balloon crashes into streetlight

A hot air balloon crashed near I-17 and Dove Valley Road and nine people were able to walk away from the scene with no injuries. FOX 10's Lindsey Ragas reports.

4. Sinema on the border crisis: 'This is an unmitigated disaster right now'

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema says this hasn't been an orderly process, and she's calling on the Biden administration to increase resources at the border to help reduce the number of people entering daily.

Sinema: 'This is an unmitigated disaster right now'

5. What is the 'card draining' scam? Police warn holiday shoppers purchasing gift cards

Large selection of Gift Cards at Target store in time for the holiday season, queens, New York. (Photo by: Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Police are warning holiday shoppers to be on the lookout for an ongoing gift card scam known as "card draining," impacting hundreds of gift cards across the country. Read more.