Nightly Roundup: Vallow pleads not guilty; hot air balloon crashes in Phoenix; 'card draining' scam warning

From Lori Vallow's latest appearance in court to a scam impacting hundreds of gift cards across the country, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, December 7, 2023.

1. Lori Vallow: 'Doomsday Mom' enters not guilty plea in Arizona arraignment

A woman sentenced to life in an Idaho prison for murdering her two youngest children and another woman has pleaded not guilty to charges in Arizona of conspiring to kill her estranged husband and her niece's ex-husband. Lori Vallow Daybell, dressed in an orange jail uniform, stated her name and birthdate when a judge asked her to do so during a five-minute arraignment hearing Thursday in state court in Phoenix. Her trial is scheduled for April 4. Read more.

2. Grubhub sued by family of Maricopa County judge hit and killed by delivery driver

3. Hot air balloon crashes with 9 people on board celebrating a birthday in North Phoenix

Video taken in the area show the balloon apparently descending into a backyard after hitting a streetlight. At the time of the crash, nine people were inside the balloon's basket. Read more.

4. Sinema on the border crisis: 'This is an unmitigated disaster right now'

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema says this hasn't been an orderly process, and she's calling on the Biden administration to increase resources at the border to help reduce the number of people entering daily.

5. What is the 'card draining' scam? Police warn holiday shoppers purchasing gift cards

Large selection of Gift Cards at Target store in time for the holiday season, queens, New York. (Photo by: Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Police are warning holiday shoppers to be on the lookout for an ongoing gift card scam known as "card draining," impacting hundreds of gift cards across the country. Read more.