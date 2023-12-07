Hot air balloon crashes in North Phoenix; no injuries reported by fire officials

Crews in Phoenix had to deal with a crash involving a hot air balloon on the morning of Dec. 7.

The crash happened near Dove Valley Road and the I-17. Video taken in the area show the balloon apparently descended into a backyard after hitting a streetlight.

At the time of the crash, nine people with inside the balloon's basket. the balloon's pilot said he was planning to land in a vacant lot.

"I found this empty lot, would be the perfect site to land in after the winds changed direction," said the pilot. "We initially anticipated the basket was flying on the ground. The envelope just snagged a little bit on the light pole."

Video taken by a person living at a home near the crash site shows the balloon snagged on a light pole before eventually collapsing and draping over the home.

Phoenix Fire officials say it does not appear anyone was hurt. Meanwhile, SRP crews are working to repair the street light that was damaged.

Where the crash happened