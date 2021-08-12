Expand / Collapse search
No staffed pediatric ICU beds left in North Texas region, hospital official says

By Mark Norris
Published 
Pediatrician discusses sharp rise in child COVID-19 cases

DALLAS - A spike in COVID-19 cases has resulted in no pediatric ICU beds left in the North Texas region, hospital officials said Thursday.

The stunning announcement comes as health care providers are battling a fourth wave of COVID-19 cases, this time driven by the highly-contagious delta variant, in people of all ages.

"We [have] no staffed pediatric ICU beds available in Trauma Service Area E," said Stephen Love, President/CEO, Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council.

Officials said there are 73 confirmed COVID-19 pediatric patients hospitalized as of Thursday afternoon.

"Which is the highest level ever of pediatric COVID-19 patients we have ever treated," Love said.

That figure is up seven percent from Wednesday.

Health providers are also treating an "unusual number" of RSV cases right now, but no numbers were given on the number of patients in hospitals currently.

Officials said 94.5 percent of all pediatric in-patient bed space is occupied right now across the region.

Cook Children’s Medical Center said it currently has a high number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and RSV, in addition to other illnesses or injuries.

"Capacity is tight but we are not sending patients to other hospitals at this time," a Cook Children's spokesperson said.

