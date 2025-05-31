Jacob Meisner: No plea deal reached for Preston Lord murder suspect

The Brief There is a new twist in the Preston Lord murder case, as one of the suspects in the case has turned down a plea deal. Jacob Meisner faces a potential life sentence with parole after 25 years if convicted of first-degree murder.



New developments have emerged in the Preston Lord murder case. One of the seven suspects accused of killing the East Valley teen turned down a plea deal, leaving that case in legal limbo.

In court on May 30, Judge Fish explained to defendant Jacob Meisner how high the stakes are.

What we know:

He started with the prison time the 18-year-old could face if found guilty by a jury of the first-degree murder charge alone.

"It is life with the possibility of release after 25 years," Judge Fish said.

Meisner and several other teens are accused of kidnapping 16-year-old Preston Lord and causing his death. Because he’s charged with felony murder, Judge Fish also explained what that would mean in a trial.

"The state doesn’t have to get up and prove that you laid a hand on Mr. Lord at all," the judge stated. "All they have to do is prove that you participated in the kidnapping of Mr. Lord."

Still, his defense attorney argued the level of Meisner’s culpability should be considered in a plea agreement.

What they're saying:

"It doesn’t matter in terms of whether or not he actually physically got hands on with Preston Lord whether the state can prove his liability under a Felony Murder Rule," the attorney said. "But that question is relevant in determining what a proper and just sentence is in terms of a plea deal."

The backstory:

Lord was brutally beaten at a 2023 Queen Creek Halloween party and later died from his injuries.

His death sparked outrage and a demand for local officials to address increased teen violence in the East Valley, including a group dubbed the "Gilbert Goons."

Suspects in the Preston Lord murder case

Earlier this year, Owen Hines was the first of the seven defendants to accept a plea deal, agreeing to serve more than 12 years behind bars.

While speaking to reporters, Meisner’s attorney said negotiations with the state will continue but remained tight-lipped about anything else.

"We are not making any statements about the facts at this time," the attorney said.

What's next:

