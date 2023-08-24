Nonprofit raising money to fulfill young Arizona cancer patient's dream to go to Disney World

Despite a difficult cancer battle, a 3-year-old little girl from Arizona continues to have a smile on her face.

Isabella Melgarejo was diagnosed back in February, and her goal is to go to Disney World to meet all the Disney princesses. A non-profit is trying to help make that a reality.

Though she lost her thick hair and ability to walk, Isabella has not lost her sweet spirit.

"I like Beauty and the Beast song, and I like Elsa’s song." Isabella said.

Father Juan Melgarejo and mother Amanda Lopez said in January that she was not feeling right.

On Feb. 9, the family got the devastating diagnosis.

"It was like the whole world came down, speechless," Juan said.

Isabella was diagnosed with Embryonal Rhabdomyosarcoma. Embryonal is the most common type of the four kinds of rhabdomyosarcomas and often impacts soft tissue in the head and neck area or in the genital or urinary organs.

She has already completed 33 radiation treatments and is now going through chemotherapy. Rehabilitation therapy is also needed to help her walk again.

The year has been tough on the Phoenix family, but Isabella is determined to go to Disney World, and a non-profit called Campaign One At a Time is helping.

"The campaign is to help children going through different illnesses and ailments and helping their families where they feel like they don't have to be going in and out of the hospital," Amanda said.

The goal is to raise $5,000.

"It would mean a lot," Lopez said. "She’s been through so much, and she's only 3-years-old and to have to go through things that not even grown adults have gone through in their lives, this trip would mean a lot to her." Amanda said.

Once the money is raised, anything over goes to other children in our region battling illnesses who have goals just like Isabella.

Campaign One At a Time is active on Instagram, but they also have a link set up on their non-profits website to help Isabella meet her goal.

Campaign One At A Time - Isabella Melgarejo

http://campaignoaat.org/luvforissa