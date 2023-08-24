Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Yuma County, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
4
Excessive Heat Watch
from MON 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz
Excessive Heat Watch
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Nonprofit raising money to fulfill young Arizona cancer patient's dream to go to Disney World

By
Published 
Cancer
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Despite a difficult cancer battle, a 3-year-old little girl from Arizona continues to have a smile on her face.

Isabella Melgarejo was diagnosed back in February, and her goal is to go to Disney World to meet all the Disney princesses. A non-profit is trying to help make that a reality.

Though she lost her thick hair and ability to walk, Isabella has not lost her sweet spirit.

"I like Beauty and the Beast song, and I like Elsa’s song." Isabella said.

Father Juan Melgarejo and mother Amanda Lopez said in January that she was not feeling right.

On Feb. 9, the family got the devastating diagnosis.

"It was like the whole world came down, speechless," Juan said.

Isabella was diagnosed with Embryonal Rhabdomyosarcoma. Embryonal is the most common type of the four kinds of rhabdomyosarcomas and often impacts soft tissue in the head and neck area or in the genital or urinary organs.

She has already completed 33 radiation treatments and is now going through chemotherapy. Rehabilitation therapy is also needed to help her walk again.

Young cancer fighter hoping to go to Disney World

Despite a difficult cancer battle, a three-year-old Arizona girl still has a smile on her face, and has a goal to go to Disney World in Florida to meet all the Disney princesses. Now, a non-profit is doing what they can to help make that a reality. FOX 10's Ellen McNamara reports.

The year has been tough on the Phoenix family, but Isabella is determined to go to Disney World, and a non-profit called Campaign One At a Time is helping.

"The campaign is to help children going through different illnesses and ailments and helping their families where they feel like they don't have to be going in and out of the hospital," Amanda said.

The goal is to raise $5,000.

"It would mean a lot," Lopez said. "She’s been through so much, and she's only 3-years-old and to have to go through things that not even grown adults have gone through in their lives, this trip would mean a lot to her." Amanda said.

Once the money is raised, anything over goes to other children in our region battling illnesses who have goals just like Isabella.

Campaign One At a Time is active on Instagram, but they also have a link set up on their non-profits website to help Isabella meet her goal.

Campaign One At A Time - Isabella Melgarejo

http://campaignoaat.org/luvforissa